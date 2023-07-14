HMS Networks further strengthens Group Management - recruits CHRO

English Swedish

HMS Networks AB (publ) has recruited Mira Jhaveri Winther as Chief Human Resources Officer and expands the HMS Group Management with this new role.

Mira Jhaveri Winther has long experience from leading roles within HR in international companies – most recently from a role as Vice President Human Resources for Alfa Laval.

“I am very happy to be able to welcome Mira to HMS. Her solid experience in HR will be a great asset for HMS in our work with continued international expansion and corporate culture”, says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Mira starts her position in October 2023.







For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983







