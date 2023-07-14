ITRI Celebrates Golden Jubilee: 50 Years of Empowering Industry through Innovations

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITRI celebrated its historic 50th anniversary on July 5. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attended the anniversary ceremony and commended the Institute’s significance in empowering Taiwan’s industries through innovations. Over the past five decades, the Chairmen and Presidents of ITRI have spearheaded Taiwan’s transformation from a technology follower to emerging as a Top 100 Global Innovator. Going forward, ITRI will continue to tackle future challenges and build sustainable industries according to its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap.

At the golden jubilee ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen presented commemorative trophies to the Chairmen and Presidents of ITRI as a token of appreciation for their dedication over the years.

President Tsai gave a speech at the ceremony, highlighting the instrumental role of ITRI in transforming Taiwan from a labor-intensive economy to a technologically advanced country. She acknowledged that many of Taiwan’s pioneering products, which have attained global recognition, stemmed from ITRI’s innovations. During her visit, President Tsai attended a tech exhibition that showcased ITRI’s recent groundbreaking R&D accomplishments. She commended the Institute for its successful efforts in industrializing innovative technologies. One notable achievement was AI Aquarium, an honoree of this year’s CES Innovation Awards. Recognized by Interesting Engineering as one of the top five futuristic technologies showcased at CES 2023, AI Aquarium has been installed at the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology in Taiwan.

“50 years ago, ITRI was founded as the first applied technology research institution in Taiwan,” remarked ITRI Chairman Chih-Kung Lee. “Throughout the years, ITRI has made significant contributions to driving the growth of emerging industries in various sectors, including semiconductors, ICT, materials and chemicals, machinery, biomedicine, and green energy.” To commemorate ITRI’s role in advancing Taiwan’s industrialization, Lee announced the inauguration of an ITRI museum as part of the anniversary celebration. The museum exhibits hundreds of historical documents and objects that bear witness to Taiwan’s industrialization progress and technological milestones over the past five decades, including Taiwan’s first commercial integrated circuit in 1976 and the world’s first 2-layer flexible copper clad laminate developed in 1996.

“As the driving force across industries, ITRI has successfully transitioned Taiwan from a technology follower to a global innovator over the years,” noted ITRI President Edwin Liu. To navigate the dynamic global landscape, Dr. Liu declared the rollout of ITRI’s 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap. This initiative aims to foster market-oriented development and support industries in four key application domains: Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society. Dr. Liu highlighted the Institute’s support in net-zero transition and digital transformation for industries, which are crucial for enhancing Taiwan’s global competitiveness. Leveraging its technological capabilities, ITRI is also deepening partnerships with global allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Europe, and many others, positioning Taiwan as a trustable partner among the international community.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

