NOMINATION OF HERMIEN SMEETS-FLIER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces the nomination of Hermien Smeets-Flier for election as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Flow Traders Board.

Hermien Smeets-Flier will join Flow Traders on 17 July 2023. Her nomination as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Flow Traders Board is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. In her role as Chief Financial Officer, Hermien will be responsible and oversee the firm’s control functions including Finance, Compliance, Risk, Tax, Legal, Investor Relations and ESG. As a Board and Executive Committee member, Hermien will work in close collaboration with Trading and Technology and focus on supporting the execution of Flow Traders’ strategic agenda as well as further developing the control functions in light of the firm’s continued growth.

Hermien has over 20 years of experience leading and scaling finance, risk, control and operational functions across insurance and asset management firms. She also has broad expertise in providing audit, financial and M&A advisory services to listed companies. Hermien has extensive board experience having served on several Supervisory and Management Boards and Risk and Audit committees during her career.

Prior to joining Flow Traders, Hermien served as Chief Financial and Risk Officer and member of the Management Board at Achmea Investment Management, where she was responsible for the firm’s finance, operations, legal, risk and IT functions as well as managing Achmea IM’s regulatory agenda. Before that, she served as Chief Financial Officer at AEGIS London, during this role she also served as Deputy Chair of the Finance Committee of the Lloyd’s Market Association. Prior to joining AEGIS London, Hermien served as Chief Financial Officer at Amlin Underwriting Ltd. where she was part of the strategic transition of the firm through various M&A transactions. She started her career at KPMG, where for 15 years she provided audit, financial, and M&A advisory services to listed companies.

The Board of Flow Traders has nominated Hermien for election as Executive Director to the Board at a Special General Meeting of shareholders scheduled to take place on 14 September 2023 at 14.00 CEST. The convening notice, agenda and other documentation relating to the meeting, as well as how to register, is available in English and can be found at: https://www.flowtraders.com/investors/corporate-governance/agm

Rudolf Ferscha, Chairman of the Board, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Hermien to Flow Traders. She brings exceptionally broad experience in leading finance and control functions as well as in developing and contributing to international growth strategies within financial firms. She is a commercially driven leader with extensive boardroom experience and comes equipped with the understanding and mindset required to make impactful decisions and to champion the highest standards of corporate governance, all of which we believe will be extremely valuable to the development of Flow Traders.”

Mike Kuehnel, CEO, added:

“We are delighted to announce that Hermien will join Flow Traders as our CFO. As an experienced leader, Hermien brings with her a wealth of corporate finance, operational and risk expertise which we are confident will add tremendous value to our firm as we continue to focus on executing our ambitious growth strategy. Alongside her expertise in scaling and managing finance and control functions, her passion for developing teams and fostering talent is closely aligned with our firm’s ethos and we are looking forward to welcoming her to our firm.”

Contact Details

Flow Traders Ltd.



Investors

Eric Pan

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media

Laura Peijs

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.





