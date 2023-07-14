Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Set to Soar Past USD 1879.91 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Non-alcoholic Beverages market size is expected to reach USD 1879.91 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.56% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The changing consumer preferences, increased health consciousness, demand for functional and wellness beverages, rising disposable income, expansion of the non-alcoholic craft beverage industry, growing popularity of plant-based and natural ingredients, innovation in flavor profiles and product offerings, convenience and on-the-go consumption trends, increasing awareness of the negative effects of alcohol consumption, shift towards alcohol alternatives and mindful drinking practices is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market, increasing demand for functional beverages and health-enhancing ingredients, growth of premium and artisanal non-alcoholic beverages, rise in the popularity of plant-based and natural ingredient drinks, expansion of the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment, emergence of innovative flavor combinations and unique drink experiences, growing interest in low-sugar and zero-sugar beverage options, demand for alcohol alternatives and mocktails, adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, emphasis on transparency and clean labeling, integration of technology and digital platforms for personalized beverage experiences are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-alcoholic Beverages Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 67

Figures -75

Non-alcoholic beverages are drinks that do not contain alcohol. They are a broad category of beverages that includes soft drinks, juice drinks, water, tea, coffee, and many others. Non-alcoholic beverages are often consumed for their refreshing taste, their health benefits, or simply because they are a good alternative to alcoholic beverages.

Prominent Players in Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé

Danone

Unilever

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Keurig Dr Pepper

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

Arizona Beverages

Asahi Group Holdings

Coca-Cola Amatil

Suntory Holdings

Heineken

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Coca-Cola FEMSA

PepsiCo India

Britvic

AG Barr

Fuze Beverage

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



1077.35 Billion 2030 Value Projection



1879.91 Billion CAGR 8.56% Segments Covered















Type Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Ready-to-Drink Coffee & Tea, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages, Others (Sports Drinks & Functional Drinks)



Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Food Services Sector, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retails











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Carbonated Drinks Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Carbonated Drinks dominated the global online market as they offer a wide range of flavor options, and their effervescence provides a refreshing experience. However, in recent years, there has been a growing concern regarding sugar content and health implications associated with carbonated drinks, which have led to increased demand for healthier alternatives.

Health and Wellness is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Health and Wellness is the leading segment due to functional benefits and align with their well-being goals. There is a rising demand for beverages that provide hydration, nutrition, natural ingredients, and functional attributes such as antioxidants, vitamins, and probiotics. This trend is driving sales of beverages like enhanced water, plant-based alternatives, functional beverages, and juices with added health benefits.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's large population, high disposable income, and consumer preference for convenience and healthier beverage options have contributed to its market dominance. The presence of well-established beverage companies, extensive distribution networks, and continuous product innovation have also played a role in North America's strong position.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Non-alcoholic Beverages market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Non-alcoholic Beverages.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

Key Developments in Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

In January 2023, The Coca-Cola Company acquired BodyArmor SuperDrink, a maker of sports drinks. The acquisition gave Coca-Cola a foothold in the growing sports drinks market.

In March 2023, PepsiCo acquired SodaStream International, a maker of home carbonation systems. The acquisition gave PepsiCo a way to reach consumers who are looking for healthier beverage options.

Key Questions Answered in Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Lemonade Market

Global Specialty Coffee Market

Global Green Coffee Market

Global Ready-to-drink Tea Market

Global Coconut Water Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com