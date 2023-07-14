Switching up popular holiday hot spots for underrated alternatives (like Dalaman for Menton) can save travellers up to 56% this summer as more travellers seek alternative destinations in 2023 

LONDON, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Skyscanner’s latest research, in association with OnePoll, a huge 88% of Brits are open to travelling to more alternative or lesser-known destinations with almost half (49%) saying they would be likely to swap their holiday favourites for an alternative option if it meant they were likely to save money. The desire for new and alternative destinations appears to be increasing too. In 2022, only 39% of UK travellers surveyed said that they wanted to explore new places versus returning to an old favourite.** This is reflected in an increase in searches to underrated, alternative destinations this year on Skyscanner including Biarritz + 166% and Valencia +165%.***



Skyscanner’s new Destination Decider is on hand to help find the underrated alternatives to the usual holiday hot spots this year. Hosted on Instagram, travellers answer a series of questions to be matched with the perfect alternative, and even curveball, destination to some of the most popular destinations this summer.

Crowd pleasing (yet crowd avoiding!) curveball destinations (popular with the locals!)

Over half (52%) of Brits surveyed shared they had been to Amsterdam, but only 10% have been to The Hague versus 86% of Dutch travellers surveyed. Full of history and culture, as the seat of government in the Netherlands, The Hague is also famous for its seaside atmosphere with 11km of coast on its doorstep (as well as being less crowded and cheaper than once there).

In need of a beach escape? Over half (51%) of Brits shared they are most craving a beach break this summer! 37% of UK travellers have been to Palma, but only 7% have explored El Hierro versus 20% of Spanish travellers surveyed. Nicknamed Isla del Meridiano, El Hierro is the second-smallest Canary Island.

Skyscanner’s guide to alternative travel according to Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s Trends and Destination expert:

Destination unknown? “Still hovering over the ‘book’ button like 31% of Brits? Skyscanner’s new Destination Decider is on hand to help you find the underrated alternative to the usual holiday hot spots this year. From city breaks to beach escapes and outdoor adventure, just answer a few simple questions on Instagram and Skyscanner’s Destination Decider will match you with the very best alternative destination options this summer." Consider Everywhere: “An ‘ Everywhere’ search on Skyscanner is a great starting point for your next break away. Ordered by lowest to highest price from your departure airport to destinations around the globe, an ‘Everywhere’ search can inspire you to go somewhere you’ve never been before, and for a lower price than many traditional summer holiday destinations. In fact, ‘Everywhere’ is the top search destination for adventurous Brits on Skyscanner this summer!" ***** Flex those dates: “Searching by multiple dates is one of your best chances of a finding bargain. Flight prices are all based on supply and demand. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary. Skyscanner’s ‘whole month’ search tool allows you to see cheap flights at a glance and pick the right deal for you. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates, as flying on less popular days of the week can be cheaper.”



