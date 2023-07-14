Global Dental Contouring Market 2023: Set to Witness Impressive Growth Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Dental Trauma and Aesthetic Consciousness

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Contouring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental contouring market is poised to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of dental trauma and fractures.

Additionally, the increasing demand for painless and cost-effective treatments, along with a growing aesthetic consciousness among the population, has fueled the demand for dental contouring procedures worldwide.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is susceptible to tooth decay, loss, and damage, is expected to drive the demand for various dental contouring procedures, thereby stimulating market growth until 2027. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding oral health and hygiene, coupled with a rise in dental expenditure globally, is anticipated to further support the dental contouring market throughout the forecast period.

Another significant driver of market growth is the escalating prevalence of sports injuries causing tooth damage. According to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13-39% of all dental injuries in the United States, thus increasing the demand for dental contouring procedures.

Key Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Oral Problems: Unhealthy eating habits, increased consumption of acidic beverages and sugar-containing foods, and smoking have led to a rise in dental problems such as tooth decay, caries, and periodontal diseases. These issues necessitate procedures that not only whiten but also reshape teeth, driving the growth of the dental contouring market. Flourishing Dental Tourism Industry: The increasing prevalence of dental problems and the aesthetic value attached to teeth have fueled the demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, the high cost of cosmetic dentistry procedures has prompted individuals to seek treatment in countries offering world-class facilities at affordable prices. This has led to the emergence of dental tourism, with countries like India, Thailand, Colombia, and Turkey becoming popular destinations for cosmetic dentistry procedures, including dental contouring.

Market Segmentation:

The global dental contouring market is segmented based on instrument type, site, and application. The key segments include:

Dental Contouring Market, By Instrument Type: Sanding Discs, Diamond Burs, Dental Drills, Others

Dental Contouring Market, By Site: Central Incisors, Lateral Incisors, Canines

Dental Contouring Market, By Application: Irregular Edges, Chips and Cracks, Minor Crowding, Tooth Overlapping, Others

Leading Companies:

The report profiles prominent companies operating in the global dental contouring market, including:

3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Straumann AG

Align Technology, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Planmeca Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Roland DG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iar5vt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.