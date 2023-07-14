Israel Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028 Featuring Global Leaders and New Players Such as Digital Realty, Global Technical Realty, NED, Serverfarm, & Techtonic

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Israel data center market size is expected to reach a value of $949 million by 2028 from $634 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022-2028.
This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Global cloud service providers are making significant investments to expand their presence in the industry. Operators such as AWS, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure have established a strong foothold in the country through cloud regions or on-ramp colocation.
In line with growing environmental concerns, both the government and operators are prioritizing sustainability by increasing investments in adopting green energy sources. The government has set an ambitious target of achieving around 40% renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2030.
The industry is experiencing notable growth in 5G connectivity, which is revolutionizing various sectors. Telecom operators like Pelephone, HOT Mobile, and Partner have successfully deployed 5G services nationwide. The advent of 5G is driving advancements in multiple industries, leading to more efficient outcomes. For instance, Israel's Poria Hospital recently announced the utilization of 5G connectivity to support doctors in delivering digital medicine.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The Israel data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Adgar Investments & Development, Bezeq International, Bynet Data Communications, Compass Datacenters, EdgeConneX, MedOne, and others.
- Growth opportunities in the market have attracted new investors such as Quantum Switch Tamasuk, Digital Realty, Global Technical Realty, NED Data Centers, Serverfarm, and Techtonic have entered the Israel data center market. The rapid increase in investors will increase the competitiveness in the market in terms of colocation space supply in the coming years.
