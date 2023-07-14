Israel Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028 Featuring Global Leaders and New Players Such as Digital Realty, Global Technical Realty, NED, Serverfarm, & Techtonic

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Israel data center market size is expected to reach a value of $949 million by 2028 from $634 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022-2028.

This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Global cloud service providers are making significant investments to expand their presence in the industry. Operators such as AWS, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure have established a strong foothold in the country through cloud regions or on-ramp colocation.

In line with growing environmental concerns, both the government and operators are prioritizing sustainability by increasing investments in adopting green energy sources. The government has set an ambitious target of achieving around 40% renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2030.

The industry is experiencing notable growth in 5G connectivity, which is revolutionizing various sectors. Telecom operators like Pelephone, HOT Mobile, and Partner have successfully deployed 5G services nationwide. The advent of 5G is driving advancements in multiple industries, leading to more efficient outcomes. For instance, Israel's Poria Hospital recently announced the utilization of 5G connectivity to support doctors in delivering digital medicine.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Israel colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel

I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 20

II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7

III. Coverage: 8+ Cities

IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Israel

I. Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

II. Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

III. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The Israel market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Israel data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Adgar Investments & Development, Bezeq International, Bynet Data Communications, Compass Datacenters, EdgeConneX, MedOne, and others.

Growth opportunities in the market have attracted new investors such as Quantum Switch Tamasuk, Digital Realty, Global Technical Realty, NED Data Centers, Serverfarm, and Techtonic have entered the Israel data center market. The rapid increase in investors will increase the competitiveness in the market in terms of colocation space supply in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $634 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $949 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Israel

Major Vendors



IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mercury Engineering

MiCiM

Saan Zahav

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ETAP

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Keysight Technologies

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments & Development

Amazon Web Services

Bezeq International

Bynet Data Communications

Compass Datacenters

EdgeConneX

Google

MedOne

Microsoft

New Entrants

Digital Realty

Global Technical Realty

NED Data Centers

Serverfarm

Techtonic

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Petah Tikva

Tel Aviv

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28zptp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment