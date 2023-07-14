United Sates Decorative Tiles Market Insights and Forecasts 2023-2028: Intense Competition Among Manufacturers to Offer Innovative Tiles Due to Increased R&D in the US Decorative Tiles Market

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Decorative Tiles Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US decorative tiles market was valued at $25.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $30.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the decorative tiles market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of decorative tiles is included in the report.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US decorative tiles, including the US decorative tiles market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The market is fragmented due to a few large players and many local small-scale companies. Many local players prefer to make handcrafted decorative tiles of different patterns and color combinations. There is intense competition among manufacturers to offer innovative tiles due to increased R&D in the US decorative tiles market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

There is growth in the US decorative tiles market due to increased disposable income. The number of housing units is rising post-pandemic due to industrialization and construction activities. Increased renovation work in the residential sector also drives the growth of the US decorative tiles market.

Easy-to-clean, weather-compatible, and scratch and stain-resistance tiles are the three main criteria for the selection of decorative tiles by consumers.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Arizona Tile, and Bisazza SpA are the leading players in the market. Dongpeng, Marcopolo, Ann Sacks, America Olean, Mbrico Tile Decks, and GranitiFiandre SpA are the other players with a substantial presence in the market.

Many local vendors in the US decorative tiles market offer handcrafted decorative tiles. They also offer customized patterns and colorful tiles.

The demand for decorative tiles from the commercial sector due to their vibrant colors and patterns attracts customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1: US Decorative Tiles Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

2: US Decorative Tiles Market Segmentation Data

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

Ceramic

Porcelain

Others

Application Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

Floor

Wall

Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

3: US Decorative Tiles Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Decorative Tiles Market Drivers

US Decorative Tiles Market Trends

US Decorative Tiles Market Constraints

4: US Decorative Tiles Market Overview

US Decorative Tiles - Competitive Landscape

US Decorative Tiles - Key Players

US Decorative Tiles - Key Company Profiles

5: Appendix

