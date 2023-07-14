Global Organoids Market Analysis with Application & Source-based Insights, Forecast to 2028 - Drug Discovery & Personalized Medicine Applications Predicted to Witness the Highest CAGR

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organoids: Global Market Forecast to 2028report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organoids market is expected to grow from US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.12 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2028.



The increasing demand for tumor modeling and biobanking, growing adoption of personalized drugs, and rising focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models drive the organoids market growth. The organoids market trends include combining organoids with organ-on-a-chip.



Many market players and research institutes operating in the organoids market are developing advanced technologies to expand their product portfolios and increase their market shares. The development is likely to introduce new trends in the organoids market during the forecast period.



Application-based Insights



Based on application, the organoids market is divided into developmental biology, disease pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. In 2022, the developmental biology held the largest share of the market and drug discovery & personalized medicine is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Source-based Insights



Based on source, the organoids market is bifurcated into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells. The pluripotent stem cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2022 and is expected to record at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



