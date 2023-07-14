United States Disposable Medical Supplies Market Insights Report 2023: Major Players Focus on Enhancing Their Portfolio with Advanced Technologies

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the US, the disposable medical supplies market was valued at $119.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $228.38 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.45%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the disposable medical supplies market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of disposable medical supplies are included in the report. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp are some leading players currently dominating the disposable medical supplies market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the disposable medical supplies market and access commercially launched products.

The demand for disposable medical supplies is on the rise due to multiple factors, including the rising number of surgical procedures, an increase in hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI) and other chronic conditions, and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining health and hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the disposable medical supplies market.

In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.53% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to the number of surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of the US disposable medical supplies market.

In end-user segmentation, the hospitals' segment accounted for the highest share of 51.25% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, increasing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and the high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.

The technological advancements in medical supplies for homecare settings are key trends being observed in the disposable medical supplies market. Major players in the market are focused on enhancing their product portfolio with advanced technologies to retain their foothold. In 2020, single-use or disposable medical devices were considered a significant cost-saver compared to cost-effective reusable medical supplies.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players are key strategies employed by major players to enter the market and gain access to commercially launched products.

The rising number of surgical procedures, increase in hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI), and growing awareness of health and hygiene contribute to the increasing demand for disposable medical supplies.

The surgical supplies segment holds the highest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by the increasing number of surgeries and the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays.

Hospitals are the primary end-users, accounting for the highest market share and projected to grow at a high CAGR due to rising hospital admissions, increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections, and extensive usage of disposable medical supplies.

Technological advancements in medical supplies for homecare settings are observed, with major players focusing on enhancing their product portfolios with advanced technologies.

VENDORS LIST

Medline Industries Inc (Medline)

Cardinal Health Inc (Cardinal Health)

3M Company

Smith+Nephew plc (Smith+Nephew)

Terumo Medical Corp (TMC)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)

Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

Halyard Health Inc

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Molnlycke)

Sempermed USA, Inc

Ansell Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell)

Baxter International

Bayer AG (Bayer)

Becton Dickinson and Co (BD)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (Fresenius Medical Care)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd (Weigao)

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

Surgical Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Products

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)

Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Others

End-user type

Hospitals

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5jcj3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment