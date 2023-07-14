Global Web Analytics Market to Reach $13.92 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Demand for Online Shopping and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global web analytics market is experiencing substantial growth and is projected to reach $13.92 billion by 2027. The market grew from $5.56 billion in 2022 to $6.74 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during this period. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2027.

Major players in the web analytics market include Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy, SAS Institute, SimilarWeb, Splunk, Teradata Corporation, Webtrends, Netbiscuits, Mixpanel, AT Internet, and Hootsuite.

Web analytics is a process of studying website visitors' behavior to assess web activity and improve website performance. It involves tracking, evaluating, and reporting data on website traffic, user interactions, and conversions. Web analytics provides insights into user behavior, traffic origins, page views, paths taken, and conversion rates.

The main applications of web analytics are in online marketing, email marketing, and social media management. It helps businesses understand user behavior online and translates that into effective digital marketing campaigns. The web analytics market serves large enterprises and small and medium enterprises in various sectors including retail, manufacturing, information technology, and others.

Technological advancements are driving the web analytics market. Key players in the market are focused on providing technologically advanced web analytics solutions or services to strengthen their position. For example, Amplitude, Inc. launched new integrations across the technology stack to enable organizations to unify, analyze, and act on customer data. This includes integrations with Adobe Launch, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Google Tag Manager, and MailChimp. The enhanced integrations allow customers to import data into Amplitude and create customized marketing campaigns.

The web analytics market analysis also highlights strategic acquisitions in the industry. In March 2021, Piano, a digital experience company, acquired AT Internet, a web analytics company, to expand its client base and enhance its advertising, personalization, and analytics platform.

North America dominated the web analytics market in 2022, holding the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides country-specific analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The growing demand for online shopping is a significant driver for the web analytics market. Web analytics plays a crucial role in providing personalized product recommendations and identifying shopping trends. It helps marketers run successful marketing campaigns by understanding user behavior and preferences.

The web analytics market includes revenues earned by entities providing solutions that help companies retain clients, attract new customers, and increase customer spending. The market value includes the value of related goods sold or included within the service offering. It encompasses goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers.

For a detailed analysis and comprehensive insights into the web analytics market, please refer to the complete report.

Note: The market analysis and companies mentioned in the press release are based on the provided information and should be verified independently for accuracy.

