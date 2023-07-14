Global Computational Photography Market Expected to Reach $40.88 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Advancements and Growing Smartphone Market

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Photography Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computational photography market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach $40.88 billion by 2027, according to this report. The market grew from $13.52 billion in 2022 to $16.69 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during this period. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2027.

Major players in the computational photography market include Apple, Light, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Adobe, Nikon, Sony Corporation, LG Corp, Canon, Algolux, Almalence Inc., HTC, Xperi Corporation, Lytro, Pelican, Movidius, Oppo, Intel, Corephotonics Ltd., Leica Camera AG, and Raytrix.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with the most detailed report available, covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to the impact of COVID-19 and how it is recovering.

Assess the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer preferences based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Computational photography refers to the use of digital software to enhance photos captured by cameras. It is extensively used in digital cameras, particularly in smartphones, to automate settings and improve shooting capabilities. By utilizing image processing algorithms, computational photography enhances image clarity, reduces motion blur, adds simulated depth of field, and improves color, light range, and contrast.

The market is categorized into different types of computational photography, including single- and dual-lens cameras, 16-lens cameras, and other types. Single-lens cameras utilize a prism system and mirror to allow photographers to see through the lens and capture images accurately. Dual-lens cameras, on the other hand, employ two sensors to capture high-quality pictures and provide additional elements.

Computational photography is offered through camera modules and software in smartphone cameras, standalone cameras, and machine vision cameras. It finds applications in various fields such as 3D imaging, augmented reality imaging, virtual reality imaging, mixed reality imaging, digital imaging, and more.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the computational photography market. To stay competitive, companies are continuously investing in innovation. For instance, in 2020, Qualcomm Technologies launched the Qualcomm QCS610 and QCS410 system-on-chips, which incorporate powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into mid-tier camera segments.

North America dominated the computational photography market in 2022, accounting for the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also provides country-specific analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The growth of the smartphone market is a significant driver for the computational photography market. Rapid improvements in smartphone camera technology, including the integration of 3D technology sensors for high-quality photography, are fueling the demand for computational photography. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the domestic smartphone market in India is projected to reach $80 billion by 2025-26, contributing to the growth of the computational photography market.

The computational photography market encompasses revenues generated by entities through in-camera computation of digital panoramas, high-dynamic-range images, and light field cameras. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.69 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $40.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Computational Photography Market Characteristics



3. Computational Photography Market Trends And Strategies



4. Computational Photography Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Computational Photography Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Computational Photography Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Computational Photography Market



5. Computational Photography Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Computational Photography Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Computational Photography Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Computational Photography Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Computational Photography Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Single And Dual Lens Camera

16 Lens Camera

Other Types

6.2. Global Computational Photography Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Camera Modules

Software

6.3. Global Computational Photography Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Smartphone Cameras

Standalone Cameras

Machine Vision Cameras

6.4. Global Computational Photography Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

3D Imaging

Augmented Reality Imaging

Virtual Reality Imaging

Mixed Reality Imaging

Digital Imaging

Other Applications

7. Computational Photography Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Computational Photography Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Computational Photography Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7shr7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment