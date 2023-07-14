Global Branded Generics Market to Reach $464.58 Billion by 2027, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Branded Generics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global branded generics market is witnessing substantial growth and is projected to reach $464.58 billion by 2027. The market grew from $304.16 billion in 2022 to $329.98 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during this period. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2027.

Major players in the branded generics market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, AstraZeneca, Apotex Inc., Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Viatris, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with the most detailed report available, covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to the impact of COVID-19 and how it is recovering.

Assess the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer preferences based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Branded generics are unregistered drugs marketed under a brand name, providing patients and healthcare providers with a preferred option. These generics carry a unique brand name and are promoted in a similar manner to branded medications.

The market segments of branded generics include alkylating agents, antimetabolites, hormones, anti-hypertensive drugs, lipid-lowering drugs, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, anti-epileptics, and other drugs. Alkylating agents, a subclass of antineoplastic medications, inhibit the conversion of DNA into RNA, halting protein creation. By altering the hydrogen atoms on DNA to alkyl groups, these agents induce the formation of cross-links within the DNA chain, resulting in cytotoxic, mutagenic, and cancerous effects.

Branded generics are available in various administration routes such as topical, oral, parenteral, and others. They are used to treat medical conditions including oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurology, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology diseases, analgesics and anti-inflammatory, and other diseases.

A key trend in the branded generics market is strategic partnerships. Companies operating in the branded generics sector are forming partnerships to leverage resources and expand into new markets. In December 2021, Biocon Ltd., an India-based biopharmaceutical company, entered into a partnership with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals. This partnership allows Biocon to enter the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq. The collaboration aims to provide affordable treatments to patients worldwide.

North America dominated the branded generics market in 2022, accounting for the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also provides country-specific analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driver for the growth of the branded generics market. Factors such as tobacco use, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to the rise in chronic diseases. Consumers worldwide prefer branded generics to treat chronic illnesses due to their lower cost compared to regular medications.

The branded generics market includes sales of medications such as glucophage, lopressor, and trimox. The market value represents the revenues gained by manufacturers or creators of goods through sales, grants, or donations. It includes the value of related services sold by the creators of the goods.

For a detailed analysis and comprehensive insights into the branded generics market, please refer to the complete report.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $329.98 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $464.58 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Branded Generics Market Characteristics



3. Branded Generics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Branded Generics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Branded Generics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Branded Generics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Branded Generics Market



5. Branded Generics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Branded Generics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Branded Generics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Branded Generics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Branded Generics Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Hormones

Anti-hypertensive

Lipid Lowering Drugs

Anti-depressants

Anti-psychotics

Anti-Epileptics

Other Drugs

6.2. Global Branded Generics Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

Other Routes of Administration

6.3. Global Branded Generics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Dermatology Diseases

Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory

Other Applications

7. Branded Generics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Branded Generics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Branded Generics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd3339

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment