South Africa Activities of Professional Bodies Industry Report 2023

This report on activities of professional bodies in South Africa includes information on the numbers of bodies and memberships, relevant information on employment, high demand occupations, incentives and subsidies, employment trends, revenue and expenditure trends, and the key issues faced by the industry.

There are 103 profiles of professional bodies including major associations such as The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and Law Society of South Africa, and a plethora of professions including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Association of Christian Religious Practitioners, Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa, Ocularists Association of Southern Africa, South African Geomatics Council and the South African Sports Coaching Association.

Professional bodies play an important role in the professional development and standards of skilled occupations. The more than 100 statutory bodies recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority have over one million members on their databases.

Professional bodies are vulnerable to economic downturns, which can be reflected in membership numbers and revenue. The changing nature of work, driven by technological change, is seeing growing demand for managers and professionals, indicating that the pool of professionals is expected to grow.



Emigration



There have been numerous reports of a wave of emigration of professionals. Government ended official monitoring of emigration trends in 2003, but various indicators mentioned in the report, including house sales and emigration as a critical risk factor of businesses, shows that emigration is clearly an issue.

However, stakeholders say professional employment and professional body membership in South Africa is in many cases stable or slowly increasing, likely because of strong membership acquisition programmes of students.



Technology and Innovation



Professional bodies are increasingly investing in digitisation, automation, and information systems. Digitalisation challenges include accessing sufficient skills, cyber security risks and high expenditure on implementation.

A research paper noted that numbers of professional, managerial and sales occupations have grown in the past years, while other categories including technicians and artisans have declined, reflecting skills-based technological change.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. INTERNATIONAL



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Unforeseen Events

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Labour

5.4. Environmental Issues

5.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

5.6. Government Support



6. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

6.1. Competition

6.2. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. REFERENCES

9.1. Publications

9.2. Websites



APPENDICES

Appendix 1 - List of Professional Bodies in South Africa

Appendix 2 - Summary of Notable Players

