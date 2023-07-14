South Africa Textile Industry Report 2023: Competitive Advantages in Localized Production Driving Growth and Recovery

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Textile Industry in South Africa in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the industrial activities relating to the preparation of wool and cotton fibres, the spinning of these into yarn and the weaving of yarns into fabrics for use in downstream clothing.

It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, production and sales data, volumes and capacity utilisation, key trends and notable players.

There are profiles of 22 companies including textile mills such as Standerton and Helm and manufacturers such as The Good Hope Textile Corporation (Da Gama Textiles), Samil Natural Fibres Gelvenor Africa, Ninian and Lester and Glodina Towelling.



The Textile Industry in South Africa



The clothing, textiles, footwear and leather manufacturing masterplan, implemented in 2019, has led to some recovery and improvement in the textile industry including a steady increase in employment and production and revenue growth.

Change is underpinned by strong wool production and revitalised cotton production. Stakeholders say the masterplan presents opportunities, but there is a long road ahead before substantial progress is evident in an industry which is a fraction of what it once was.



Localisation



Strong competition from international clothing companies has led retailers to try to build a competitive advantage based on a quick response, which requires greater localisation of production, including textile production for fabrics made up in South Africa. This has seen an increase in local clothing and textile manufacturing's contribution to GDP, although it remains relatively small.



Growth Potential



The sector has been consistently identified by government as a strategic priority due to the labour intensity of manufacturing and its potential to support sustainable industrialisation, low- and semi-skilled employment, and export growth.

There is a large presence of small and micro-enterprises and many informal operations in the sector. Capital-intensive technologies remain very expensive, and textile and clothing production is a relatively low profit-margin business.

Factories lack specialisation and have not kept up with technological changes, which has led to lower efficiencies. Structural constraints and the poor economy, limit the growth potential of the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Crime

6.5. Infrastructure

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.8. Government Support and Initiatives

6.9. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDICES

Appendix 1 - Summary of Notable Players

Appendix 2 - Textile Industry Import Tariffs, 2022

COMPANY PROFILES

Aranda Textile Mills (Pty) Ltd

Beier Group (Pty) Ltd

Colibri Towelling Western Cape (Pty) Ltd

DesleeMattex (Pty) Ltd

Gelvenor Africa (Pty) Ltd

Glodina Towelling (Pty) Ltd

Good Hope Textile Corporation (Pty) Ltd (The)

Helm Textile Mills (Pty) Ltd

Ivili Loboya (Pty) Ltd

J M V Textiles (Pty) Ltd

Multiknit (Pty) Ltd

Ninian and Lester (Pty) Ltd

Old Nick Fabrics (Pty) Ltd

Prilla 2000 (Pty) Ltd

Rotex Fabrics (Pty) Ltd

Samil Natural Fibres (Pty) Ltd

Sesli Textiles (Pty) Ltd

Standerton Mills (Pty) Ltd

Stucken and Company (Pty) Ltd

Svenmill (Pty) Ltd

Yarntex (Pty) Ltd

Yellowwood Trading 22 (Pty) Ltd

