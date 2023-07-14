Hexagon Purus receives order from a large European OEM to deliver mobile 700 bar hydrogen refueling station

(Oslo, 14 July 2023) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received an order from a large European OEM to develop and deliver the next generation mobile hydrogen refueling station for 700 bar commercial vehicles. The OEM intends to integrate the Hexagon Purus’ mobile hydrogen refueling station to demonstrate and verify hydrogen energy supply to commercial vehicles. The value of the order is approximately EUR 3 million.

“Development of the next generation 700 bar mobile refueler will help to drive increased adoption of hydrogen within commercial vehicles and equipment”, says Matthias Kötter, Managing Director of Wystrach. “Our next generation mobile hydrogen refueler is easy to install and relocate, coupled with a robust concept that ensures high availability during operation.”

About the market

The mobility sector is accountable for approximately 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in “hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in amongst other the mobility sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, USD 320 billion in direct investments into hydrogen projects have been announced through 2030, more than 1,000 hydrogen projects have been announced globally to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

Delivery of the hydrogen mobile refueling station is scheduled for Q4 2024.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

