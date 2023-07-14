Ambarella Business Analysis Report 2022-2023: Ambarella's CV3 SoCs Set to Transform Autonomous Driving Landscape with Powerful Computing Capabilities

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ambarella's Intelligent Driving Business Analysis, 2022-2023 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ambarella was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in California, the US. Before 2014, Ambarella was the exclusive chip supplier of GoPro. Ambarella was listed on NASDAQ in 2012. When the sports camera market was saturated, Ambarella began to deploy driving recorders.



The acquisition of the Italian autonomous driving company VisLab in 2015 helps Ambarella fill the gap in computer vision algorithms. The subsequent generations of Ambarella chips have integrated VisLab's perception algorithms at the hardware level.



At present, the typical chips of Ambarella are CV2 Family and CV5 Family for visual perception, and CV3 Family for intelligent driving domain controller SoCs.



The Shipment of CV2 Family Has Reached Millions



Following the commercial use of front view ADAS based on Ambarella's CV2 Family SoCs in commercial vehicles in 2020, Ambarella started OEM mass production for passenger cars in 2021, and achieved good results in 2022. The CV2 Family SoCs including CV2, CV22, CV25, CV28, CV2FS and CV22FS are applicable to L2 ADAS, intelligent cockpit perception, electronic rearview mirrors and parking assist.

At present, the millions of the CV2 Family SoCs have been shipped globally. Among the CV2 Family SoCs, CV2FS/CV22FS passed ASIL-C chip-level and ASIL-D functional safety island certifications.



Ambarella Deploys Intelligent Driving Domain Controller SoC - CV3



With its technical expertise in visual perception chips, Ambarella has embarked on breakthroughs in more challenging fields. In January 2022, Ambarella announced CV3, its first AI domain controller family. This family of SoCs is fabricated with Samsung's 5nm process and features up to 16 Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU cores. The self-developed CVflow architecture enables the equivalent computing power to hit 500 eTOPS, supporting L2+ autonomous driving and ASIL-D functional safety islands.

CV3-AD685 is the first production version of the CV3 Family of automotive AI domain controllers. A single CV3-AD685 SoC supports the access to 20 cameras, radar, LiDAR, and ultrasonic sensors to gain high perception with the strongest performance in the CV3 Family.



Besides, CV3 features radar algorithms from Oculii (acquired by Ambarella in 2021), which enable the centralized processing and pre-fusion of the original data from 4D radars to further enhance system perception.



In late 2022, Tier1 suppliers like Continental announced to develop intelligent driving domain controllers based on Ambarella CV3.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Ambarella

1.1 Profile and Financial Status

1.2 Development History of Chips

1.3 CVflow Architecture

1.4 Main Chips

1.5 Software Ecosystem

1.6 Product Advantage: Algorithm First

1.7 Dynamics in Automotive Business



2. Strategic Layout and Cooperation of Ambarella

2.1 Automotive Product Route and Application

2.2 Layout in Automotive Market Ecosystem

2.3 Technical Cooperation

2.4 Acquisition and Investment

2.5 Progress in Automotive Business



3. Automotive Chips

3.1 CV Family

3.2 CV3 Family

3.2.1 Product Block Diagram: CV3 - HIGH

3.2.2 CV3-AD685

3.2.3 Product Features

3.2.4 Product Advantages

3.2.5 Mass Production Plan: Contracted by Samsung

3.3 CV5 Series

3.4 Features and Architecture of CV2 Series

3.4.1 CV2X Family - CV22AQ

3.4.2 Product Application

3.4.3 Forward-looking Layout: Camera Mirror System (CMS)

3.5 CV2FS Family

3.5.1 ASIL-C Chip Functional Safety Certification

3.5.2 Launch of the Latest Perception Software in Cooperation with Helm.ai

3.6 Centralized 4D Imaging Radar Architecture

3.6.1 Centralized 4D Radar Based on CV3-AD

3.7 Comparison between CV Family SoCs



