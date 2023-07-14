Leading Financial Services Institution in APAC region Expands Tectia Agreement with SSH to Corporate-Wide Enterprise Agreement

English Finnish

Helsinki, Finland – 14 July 2023 - SSH and a leading Financial Services Institution in APAC region have signed an Enterprise Licence Agreement (ELA) for its entire corporate network.

This three-year contract is based on SSH’s subscription business model. The total contract value is approximately one million USD. Additionally, SSH provides Professional Services. The client has been utilizing SSH solutions for several years, and this agreement shows their continuing trust in Tectia. This ELA provides secure remote login/access for their privileged users and facilitates smart, secure file transfer (SFTP).

Proven in use and future-proof secure file transfer, remote access & tunneling

Secure Shell (SSH) protocol enables online connections and file transfers between systems handling critical data. Tectia is the original commercial implementation of the SSH protocol, providing maximum security for an organization’s data in transit with industry-leading reliability, efficiency, and speed. Improved into a future-proof solution, Tectia is now offered as Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition, Tectia Zero Trust Edition, or IBM z/OS edition.

“We have numerous major customers in the FSI sector that have used Tectia in their critical infrastructure worldwide and expanded the use of Tectia. SSH develops and continuously improves the Tectia product line as part of our Zero Trust Suite, which offers future-proof solutions in the areas of Zero Trust, Operational Technologies, and Post Quantum Safe computing. The key success factors were Tectia’s performance, versatility, scalability, and high-level expertise in SSH’s support and professional services, said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server

For more information on Post Quantum effect on FSI customers, please visit: Why financial institutions should protect themselves with Quantum-Safe cryptography

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com

Jussi Rautio, Zero Trust Suite Product Manager, email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com

Distribution:

Major media

www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.