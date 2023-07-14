Lynx Air Adds Tampa Bay to its Network

TORONTO, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lynx Air announced a further expansion of its US network, adding non-stop flights to Tampa International (TPA) from both Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Montréal Pierre Trudeau International (YUL).



Lynx will operate four services a week from both Toronto and Montréal, beginning November 16, 2023, and November 17, 2023, respectively. Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline now offers services to both Orlando and Tampa Bay, two of the most popular tourist destinations in Florida. By the end of Fall, Lynx will be offering 66 services a week to and from Florida serving Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Lynx’s fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from CAD $115* one way from Toronto or Montréal to Tampa Bay, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s announcement, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off all Tampa Bay and sun destination flights. The sale starts on July 14, 2023, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on July 16, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code FLYUSA. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

"We are thrilled to connect sun-seekers from Ontario and Quebec to Tampa Bay, one of the most vibrant destinations in the US. With beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment, and cultural experiences, Tampa Bay offers something for everyone,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “Today’s announcement represents a significant expansion of our footprint in Florida. We launched services to Orlando earlier this year and it is already one of our most popular destinations. We are proud to provide Canadians with more ultra-affordable options to take in the sights and attractions of this beautiful region of the United States.”

“Tampa International Airport is proud to offer more travel options from Toronto and Montreal with our new airline partner Lynx Air, the first Canadian carrier to launch new service to TPA since the pandemic. Our community is closely linked with our Canadian neighbours, who are the largest source of international visitation, homeownership and foreign direct investment in Tampa Bay. We look forward to better serving our travelers to and from Canada and opening doors to all the wonderful things our growing region has to offer,” said TPA CEO Joe Lopano.

Lynx launched its first flight just over 15 months ago and today’s announcement takes its total network reach to 17 destinations across North America, including five US destinations. Lynx operates a fleet of seven brand new Boeing 737 aircraft, with plans to grow its fleet to 10 aircraft by the end of 2023 and to 46 aircraft over the next four to five years.

Lynx’s Florida Schedule

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 651 November 16 th MON-THUR-FRI-SUN YYZ TPA Y9 752 November 16 th MON-THUR-FRI-SUN TPA YYZ Y9 665 November 17 th MON-THUR-FRI-SUN YUL TPA Y9 764 November 17 th MON-THUR-FRI-SUN TPA YUL Y9 660 November 2 nd MON-TUE-THUR-SUN MCO YUL Y9 761 November 2 nd MON-TUE-THUR-SUN YUL MCO Y9 648 November 7 th TUE-SAT YYC MCO Y9 749 November 7 th TUE-SAT MCO YYC Y9 644 November 18 th SAT YVR MCO Y9 746 November 18 th SAT MCO YVR Y9 604 Operating Now Daily YYZ MCO Y9 705 Operating Now Daily MCO YYZ Y9 654 December 14 th TUE-THUR-FRI-SAT YYZ RSW Y9 755 December 14 th TUE-THUR-FRI-SAT RSW YYZ

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.