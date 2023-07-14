InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Toggle3D.ai’s Harnessing Power of Generative AI to Convert CAD Files to 4K 3D Models, Surpassing 6,000 Users Since June Launch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTCPink:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files to 4K 3D models, has surpassed 6,000 users since its product launch in June. This represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion global CGI or computer-generated imagery application software market.



Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. It simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

It empowers users to generate 3D materials from text prompts, benefit from AI-powered image analysis and 3D texturing tools and by utilizing its powerful CAD to POLY importer, users can convert manufacturing files in excess of 1000 megabytes, a significant improvement of more than 10X in converting power. Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO, stated: “Since our Beta Version launch in late January, Toggle3D.ai has experienced remarkable growth in user adoption. Our web-based design studio has attracted a diverse range of users, including designers, developers, 3D artists, entrepreneurs, and creators. The invaluable feedback, discovery of new use cases, and suggestions for new features from our active early adopters have been instrumental in shaping the platform's development and reinforcing its product-market fit. We are excited to witness the continuous increase in user sign-ups, enabling us to gather vital user behavior data to further accelerate our development process and address critical pain points.”

In June, Toggle3D.ai was spun out by its parent company Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP20), and directly listed on the CSE, with Nextech3D.ai retaining control of 13 million shares of Toggle3D.ai or about 45% of the shares issued and outstanding. Another 4 million shares were distributed to Nextech3D’s shareholders.

This was the second highly successful spinout completed by Nextech3D.ai, which in October spun out ARway, its spatial computing platform, again retaining control of 13 million shares while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech3D’s shareholders.

Toggle3D.ai’s shares, which began trading on the CSE on June 14, are currently trading at $1.03. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.Toggle3D.ai , or contact Evan Gappelberg, CEO, at 866-274-8493. For investors relations contact Julia Viola or Lindsay Betts, at investor.relations@toggle3D.ai .

