Cycling Arm Warmers Market Towards US$ 1,030.24 Million By 2030 | Consegic Business Intelligence

The global C ycling A rm W armers M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by cycling. In addition, the rising government initiatives and policies in key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and others are accelerating the demand for cycling arm warmers.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the cycling arm warmers market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,030.24 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 645.45 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of cycling arm warmers owing to the ability of the product to offer UV protection. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the cycling arm warmers market.

Cycling arm warmers are stretchy sleeves worn on the arms of cyclists to provide warmth and protection from the wind during cold weather. These arm warmers are designed to be lightweight, breathable, and regulate body temperature. Cycling arm warmers are versatile pieces of clothing as they allow the wearer to adapt to changing weather conditions. These arm warmers are commercialized in various fabrics type including spandex, Lycra, and Merino wool, among others.

The increasing adoption of cycling arm warmers as protective gear from various climate conditions such as cold weather and UV-rays is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing adoption of cycling as a form of exercise is also contributing to the growth of the market. This is due to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling.

Furthermore, the increasing advancements in fabrics technology to develop new materials is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the market. The innovation and development of new materials to offer various features such as UV protection and moisture absorption among others is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Cycling Arm Warmers Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 1,030.24 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 6.1% By Fabric Type Polyamide, Spandex, Lycra, Merino Wool, and Others By End User Men, Women, and Unisex Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Players Saucony, Pearl Izumi, Nike, Inc., Louis Garneau Sports, Castelli (a subsidiary of Manifattura Valcismon Spa), Canari, Giordana, Fox Racing, Zhejiang Donen Sport Co., Ltd., GripGrab, RockBros

Key Market Takeaways

The global cycling arm warmers market size is estimated to exceed USD 1,030.24 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on fabric type, the polyamide segment accounted for the highest market share in the cycling arm warmers market in 2022.

By end user, the men segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% due to rising technological advancements in the cycling arm warmers market to reduce costs and enhance product quality.

Global Cycling Arm Warmers Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Fabric Type, in 2022 the spandex type is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The ability of the fabric to provide elasticity and protection is increasing the adoption of spandex to produce cycling arm warmers. In addition, spandex fibers increase the clothing’s pressure comfort and provide faster drying than any other fabric thereby contributing to the growth of the segment in the cycling arm warmer market.

Based on End User, in 2022, the unisex segment accounted for the highest market share in the cycling arm warmers. The growth is attributed to the rising trend towards gender-neutral and unisex designs. In addition, the easy availability and accessibility of unisex cycling arm warmers to both men and women users is contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The rising adoption of cycling as a form of exercise is due to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling. In addition, the increasing government initiatives including the celebration of World’s cycle day to promote cycling as transportation is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to research, Saucony, Pearl Izumi, Nike, Inc., and Louis Garneau Sports are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies such as the development of efficient, cost-effective, and free-of-plasticizers cycling arm warmers as compared to conventional starch. Further, the cycling arm warmers market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from consumers actively participating in cycling activities, especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend towards increasing adoption of cycling arm warmers that offer UV protection is also estimated to drive demand for such starch ethers which is anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

List of Major Global Cycling Arm Warmers Market:

Saucony

Pearl Izumi

Nike, Inc.

Louis Garneau Sports

Castelli (a subsidiary of Manifattura Valcismon Spa)

Canari

Giordana

Fox Racing

Zhejiang Donen Sport Co., Ltd.

GripGrab

RockBros

Global Cycling Arm Warmers Market Segmentation:

By Fabric Type Polyamide Spandex Lycra Merino wool Others

By End User Men Women Unisex



Frequently Asked Questions in the Cycling Arm Warmers Market Report

What was the market size of the cycling arm warmers industry in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of cycling arm warmers was USD 645.45 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the cycling arm warmers industry by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of cycling arm warmers is expected to reach USD 1,030.24 million.

What are the key restraints of the cycling arm warmers market?

- The availability of several other modified starches that are used as a substitute for cycling arm warmers is likely to serve as the key restraint of the market.

What is the dominating segment in the cycling arm warmers market by fabric type?

- In 2022, the polyamide segment accounted for the highest market share of 28.55% in the overall cycling arm warmers market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the fastest impact on the Cycling Arm Warmers market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period.

