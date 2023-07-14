Smartphone and Tablet Case Market Report | US$ 32,733.08 Million By 2030, With 8.3% CAGR

New York, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Smartphone and Tablet Case and Cover Market ” Report by Consegic Business Intelligence: Valued at USD 17,499.20 Million in 2022, Expected to Reach USD 32,733.08 Million by 2030, Growing at 8.3% CAGR.

A smartphone and tablet case or cover is a protective accessory designed to safeguard mobile devices including smartphones and tablets from scratches and other forms of damage. The protective cases are made of a variety of materials namely plastic, silicone, leather, or a combination of materials, and are available in various styles, designs, and colors to suit individual preferences. The primary purpose of a case or cover is to provide physical protection to the device, preventing the device from getting scratched or dented during regular use or accidental drops.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1131

The increasing adoption of smartphone and tablet cover and case to provide protection to consumer electronic devices is the major factor responsible for driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the utilization of eco-friendly and recyclable materials including recyclable plastic in the production of smartphone cases and covers is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of dual-layered cases with softer inner regions and harder outer shells to absorb impact and block dust is further contributing to the growth of the smartphone and tablet case and cover market. For instance, in May 2023, OtterBox introduced the thin flex series for pixel fold and the commuter series for pixel 7a to provide protection to all new phones from Google. The ultra-slim designed case is manufactured from 50% and 35% of recyclable plastic respectively, thus contributing notably in accelerating the market growth.

Moreover, the incorporation of enhanced protection features including shock-absorbing material in smartphone and tablet cases and covers is expected to create opportunities for market growth. The shock-absorbing materials, namely rubberized polymers and impact-resistant thermoplastics, absorb and disperse the energy generated during impacts, reducing the probability of damage to the device. However, the presence of built-in device protection in smartphones and tablets is restraining the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 32,733.08 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 8.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Nokia Corporation, Stilgut GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Otter Products LLC, Noreve Saint-Tropez, MOMAX Technology Ltd., Mobile Fun Limited, Macmerise, CELLMATE INDUSTRIES, Casetagram Limited, Belkin International, Inc. By Material Leather, Polycarbonate, Synthetic, Silicone, Rubber, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) By Outlook Slim Cases, Folio Cases, Rugged Cases, Tough Cases, and Flip Cases By Price Range Low, Medium, and High By Sales Channel Offline and Online By Application iOS Products, Android Products, Windows Smartphones, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1131

Smartphone and Tablet Case and Cover Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving the market growth to provide protection to the device.

Growing adoption of personalized smartphone covers, particularly among youngsters is propelling the market growth.

Emergence of improved materials to provide enhanced protection against discoloration and yellowing of smartphone covers is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

Presence of built-in device protection in smartphones and tablets including reinforced glass and water resistance tempered glass is restraining the growth of the market.

Unbalanced heat transfer through rubber and plastic covers leading to improper heat dissipation is hampering the market growth.

Opportunities

Incorporation of enhanced protection features including shock-absorbing material in smartphone and tablet cases and covers is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Global Smartphone and Tablet Case and Cover Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Material, the synthetic segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as synthetic smartphone and tablet cover and case are more cost-effective compared to leather and other premium materials. In addition, synthetic materials used in cases and covers are designed to provide durability and protection against scratches and everyday wear and tear. Moreover, the materials offer similar protective properties as leather and at a lower cost, thus contributing significantly in driving the market growth.

Based on Outlook, the slim cases segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 owing to the sleek and minimalistic design, offering convenience to the users. Additionally, slim cases are available in a variety of colors and styles, allowing users to personalize the smartphone and tablet devices without compromising on aesthetics. Moreover, the improvements in material including the introduction of shock-absorbing polycarbonate and TPU hybrid material are also contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1131

Based on Price Range, the low-priced segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of low-priced covers to provide an affordable solution for users, desiring basic protection of the devices without spending a significant amount of money. Additionally, low-priced cases cater to a broader customer base, including casual users and professional ones. Moreover, the incorporation of waterproof & anti-scratch material in low-priced smartphone and tablet cover offers 360° protection to the device, is further contributing considerably in propelling the market growth.

Based on Sales Channel, the offline segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Offline stores enable customers to assess the quality, design, and fit of the product and also offer a wide range of options in terms of design, color, material, and brand choices. Moreover, offline stores also maintain higher inventory levels, ensuring that cases and covers are readily available for immediate purchase. Furthermore, offline sales channels offer the advantage of personal assistance allowing customers to seek advice, ask questions, and receive recommendations based on the specific needs, thus contributing notably in fueling the market growth.

Based on Application, the Android products segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as Android is an open-source operating system, and is freely modified and distributed by device manufacturers. The flexibility attracts numerous smartphone manufacturers, leading to a higher number of Android devices available in the market compared to other platforms. Additionally, Android offers a wide range of variety in terms of devices and price points, allowing consumers to choose from a diverse selection of brands, designs, features, and price ranges.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of two densely populated countries including India and China, creating a huge customer base for smartphone and tablet cases and covers. Additionally, smartphones are becoming the primary means of accessing the Internet and conducting activities including online shopping, banking, and social media engagement. Moreover, the expanding consumer electronics market in countries including China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan is increasing the demand for smartphone and tablet cases to offer protection to electronic devices and is also contributing significantly in propelling the market growth in Asia Pacific countries.

Recent Developments

• In February 2023, Nokia launched Nokia G22 back cover made from 100% recycled plastic offering enhanced durability and build quality.

• In April 2022, Samsung partnered with Sean Wotherspoon for the release of a sustainable accessories collection including the launch of three cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/smartphone-and-tablet-case-and-cover-market

Key Market Highlights

The global smartphone and tablet case and cover market size is estimated to reach USD 32,733.08 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, the smartphone and tablet case and cover market is divided based on the material into leather, polycarbonate, synthetic, silicone, rubber, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU).

In the context of outlook, the market is segregated into slim cases, folio cases, rugged cases, tough cases, and flip cases.

In the context of the price range, the market is separated into low, medium, and high.

In the context of the sales channel, the market is trifurcated into offline and online.

In the context of the application, the market is classified into iOS products, Android products, windows smartphones, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in smartphone and tablet cases and covers.

List of Major Global Smartphone and Tablet Case and Cover Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Nokia Corporation

• Stilgut GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Otter Products LLC

• Noreve Saint-Tropez

• MOMAX Technology Ltd.

• Mobile Fun Limited

• Macmerise

• CELLMATE INDUSTRIES

• Casetagram Limited

• Belkin International, Inc.

Global Smartphone and Tablet Case and Cover Market Segmentation:

By Material

Leather

Polycarbonate

Synthetic

Silicone

Rubber

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

By Outlook

Slim Cases

Folio Cases

Rugged Cases

Tough Cases

Flip Cases

By Price Range

Low

Medium

High

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

By Application

iOS Products

Android Products

Windows Smartphones

Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1131

Key Questions Covered in the Smartphone and Tablet Case and Cover Market Report

What is a smartphone and tablet case and cover?

- A smartphone and tablet case or cover is a protective accessory designed to shield and safeguard mobile devices including smartphones and tablets from scratches and other forms of damage.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the smartphone and tablet case and cover market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- Synthetic material dominates the market as synthetic smartphone and tablet cover and case due to its cost-effectiveness in comparison to leather and other premium materials. In addition, synthetic materials used in cases and covers are designed to provide durability and protection against scratches and everyday wear and tear.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the smartphone and tablet case and cover market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- Folio cases are predicted to witness the fastest growth as folio cases offer additional features and functionality compared to slim cases including a front cover that offers additional protection to the screen. Additionally, folio cases are equipped with built-in card slots, kickstands, or pockets, allowing users to carry essential items namely credit cards and ID cards.

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing investment by key players and the expanding consumer electronics industry.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market to exceed $11,056.04 Mn by 2030, Says Consegic Business Intelligence

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market : Surpassing USD 21,068.66 Million By 2030

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market Set Strong Expansion, To Hit US$ 3,763.31 Mn By 2030

Carbomer Market to Grow at 7.3% CAGR, Anticipating USD 1,487.10 Million by 2030

Foaming Creamer Market to Reaching US$251.13 Million By 2030: Strong Growth Forecasted

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/smartphone-and-tablet-case-and-cover-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344