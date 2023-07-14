Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Forecasts, 2028: Surge in the Developments of Big Data Technology for Actionable Business Intelligence

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing (NLP): Global Market Analysis and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for NLP was estimated to be valued at $23.8 billion in 2022. It is projected the NLP market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%, and it is forecast to reach $92.7 billion by 2028.

Increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, a growing volume of unstructured data, advancement in machine learning and deep learning and increasing use of application areas are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current NLP market. Data piracy and security concerns, a lack of skilled professionals, language and cultural barriers, and ethical and bias concerns, however, are hindering the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing adoption in healthcare, customer experience enhancement, improving sentiment analysis and social listening, multilingual and cross-cultural applications, compliance and regulatory will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of NLP Among Businesses to Enhance Customer Service Growing Interest and Investments in AI Technologies Growing Volume of Unstructured Data Through NLP Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Restraints Limited Availability of Multiple Languages Growing Concern Regarding Data Privacy

Opportunities Surge in the Developments of Big Data Technology for Actionable Business Intelligence Increase in Investment Across Healthcare



In this report, the NLP market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, industry vertical and geography. Based on component, the NLP market has been categorized into solution and services. Solution currently dominates the market, and the segment was valued at $15.2 billion in 2022. It is estimated the NLP market for solution will grow at a CAGR of 26.4%, and it is forecast to reach $60 billion by 2028.



Based on deployment, the NLP market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises. Based on organization size, the NLP market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on type, the NLP market has been segmented into rule-based, statistical and hybrid. Based on application, the NLP market has been segmented into sentiment analysis, social media monitoring, automatic summarization, content management and virtual assistants/chatbots. Based on industry vertical, the NLP market has been segmented into BFSI, education, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, and others.



By geography, the NLP market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). North America is currently the most dominant global NLP market. In 2022, total revenue from the North America NLP market reached $8.6 billion, which is 36.1% of the global market. The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, favourable political and economic environment, and high adoption of advanced technologies (e.g., AI, IoT, cloud) are among the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for NLP. The Asia-Pacific NLP market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3%, and it is forecast to reach $25.2 billion by 2028.

Report Scope

In this report, the global NLP market has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global natural processing market and analyses market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, this report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, type, application, industry vertical and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of NLP solution providers.

The report covers the NLP market with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for NLP in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for NLP. It concludes with detailed profiles of the major market players.

The report includes:

52 tables and 24 additional tables

An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for the natural language processing (NLP) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current size and anticipated growth of the overall NLP market and its related market segments, and identification of the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global NLP market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on the component, deployment type, organization size, technology type, application, industry vertical, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other region and industry specific macroeconomic variables that will influence this market in the coming years (2023-2028)

Review of patents in the NLP market along with the global NLP based patent applications and patents granted for a brief period

A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market for NLP technologies, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including 3M, Apple Inc., IBM Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and SAS Institute Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $92.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 14 Merger and Acquisition Outlook

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

3M

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corp.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Intel Corp.

IQVIA

Just AI Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Narrative Science (Tableau Software)

Netbase Quid

OpenAI LP

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SoundHound AI Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqxr5c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment