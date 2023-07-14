Global Takaful Market Projected to Reach $45.95 Billion by 2027, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing Muslim Population

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Takaful Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global takaful market is set to experience substantial growth, reaching $45.95 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. According to this market research report, the market is expected to grow from $26.5 billion in 2022 to $29.73 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Technological advancements emerge as a prominent trend in the takaful market, with key companies introducing innovative solutions to maintain their market position. For example, Cyber Village Sdn Bhd (CBV) recently launched a peer-to-peer community-based family takaful application, combining Takaful, mutual aid, and the P2P concept. This technological solution offers seamless customer onboarding, mobile functionality, self-service options, and proactive communications.

In another significant development, Dar Al Takaful and the National Takaful Company merged in July 2022, aiming to enhance their offerings through collaborative efforts and technology development.

Asia-Pacific dominated the takaful market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the takaful market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The takaful market's growth is fueled by the expanding Muslim population worldwide, which practices the concept of shared responsibilities inherent in Islam. Islam is the second-largest religion globally, with over two billion followers, and is projected to surpass Christianity by 2050. As the Muslim population increases, the takaful market is expected to flourish.

Leading players in the takaful market include Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co., Allianz SE, AMAN Insurance Company, Islamic Insurance Company, Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad, and many more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $45.95 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Chapters

1. Executive Summary

2. Takaful Market Characteristics

3. Takaful Market Trends and Strategies

4. Takaful Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Takaful Market Size and Growth

6. Takaful Market Segmentation

7. Takaful Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Takaful Market

9. China Takaful Market

10. India Takaful Market

11. Japan Takaful Market

12. Australia Takaful Market

13. Indonesia Takaful Market

14. South Korea Takaful Market

15. Western Europe Takaful Market

16. UK Takaful Market

17. Germany Takaful Market

18. France Takaful Market

19. Eastern Europe Takaful Market

20. Russia Takaful Market

21. North America Takaful Market

22. USA Takaful Market

23. South America Takaful Market

24. Brazil Takaful Market

25. Middle East Takaful Market

26. Africa Takaful Market

27. Takaful Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Takaful Market

29. Takaful Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co.

Allianz SE

AMAN Insurance Company

Islamic Insurance Company

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Qatar Islamic Insurance Company

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company

Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam

Takaful International Co. Ltd.

Zurich Malaysia

Takaful Malaysia

Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Co.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group

Re-Takaful Company

Noor Takaful Family PJSC

Takaful Re Limited

