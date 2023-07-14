United States Department of Defense (DoD) C4ISR Budget Spending Report 2023: 2024 DoD Budget Requests, Financial Spending in 2022, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD C4ISR Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. The base year for financial spending is 2022, and the market forecast is from 2023 to 2028.

The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and other services.

C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2024 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD C4ISR 2024 budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending plans and major program spending requests.

Electronic warfare (EW) programs are included because of the close operational and technical relationship across C4ISR sectors. Growth opportunities for research and development, procurement, and O&M are outlined in this study as well.

This study is not an inventory of US DoD C4ISR system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations. Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding forecasts are at the analyst's discretion.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD C4ISR Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Spending Forecast

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Category

Program Funding by Segment

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs

Top 10 Army Programs

Top 10 Joint Services Programs

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe

Research & Development

Procurement

Operations & Maintenance

