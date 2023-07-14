Global Train Door Systems Market to Experience Significant Growth Driven by Rising Rail Passenger Traffic and Increasing Rolling Stock

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Train Door Systems Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global train door systems market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an expected increase of $2183.95 Mn during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The market is set to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The comprehensive report on the train door systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing rail passenger traffic, the increasing rolling stock across the globe, and the need for upgrading and modernizing railway infrastructure.

Key Segments of the Train Door Systems Market:

By Product:

Electrical train door systems

Pneumatic train door systems

Manual train door systems

By Application:

Entrance doors

Internal doors

By Geography:

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in the use of automation and IoT in railways as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the train door systems market in the next few years. Additionally, innovation in train door systems and consolidation in the train door systems market will lead to a significant demand in the market.

The report on the train door systems market covers the following areas:

Train door systems market sizing

Train door systems market forecast

Train door systems market industry analysis

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the train door systems market and its growth potential.

Stay updated with the latest trends and drivers shaping the market.

Analyze the current market scenario and make informed business decisions.

Identify growth segments and investment opportunities.

Benchmark performance against key competitors in the market.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Allegion Access Technologies

Doorspec Inc.

EKE Electronics Ltd.

Elmesy Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

igus GmbH

Imfuyo

IMI Norgren Herion Pvt. Ltd.

Kalsi Automatic Door System

Knorr Bremse AG

Meiller Aufzugturen GmbH

Nabtesco Corp

Pars Komponenty

Polarteknik Oy

Schaltbau Holding AG

Siemens AG

Tamware Oy AB

Ultimate Europe Transportation Equipment GmbH

Westinghouse Air Brake

PSI Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac18eu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.