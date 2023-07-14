SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 14, 2023.



OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with OlympusDAO



OKX Wallet is now integrated with OlympusDAO , which can be accessed via the Wallet's Discover Portal. Through this integration, OKX Wallet users can access OlympusDAO's liquidity, stablecoin staking and trading, as well as a variety of DeFi services, simply by connecting to it in OKX Wallet with just a few clicks.

OlympusDAO is a decentralized reserve currency protocol which OHM tokens are built upon. Each OHM token is backed by a basket of assets stored in the Olympus treasury.

With this integration, OKX Wallet continues to be the most comprehensive multi-chain wallet, supporting more than 60 public chains, as well as Ordinals market, MPC wallet creation, gas exchange, custom networks, hardware wallet and other functions. OKX Wallet also integrates a wide variety of dApps, plug-ins and webpages in one place, while covering five key areas across wallet, DEX, Earn, NFT marketplace and DApp exploration.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.