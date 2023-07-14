Chancer adds ETH and USDT purchase options, opening up presale to millions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chancer, a new blockchain project disrupting the online betting industry, has announced that they’ve added the ability for users to buy tokens using ETH and USDT, further complementing their existing BNB and BUSD options.





Chancer, which was already being talked about as one of the most exciting crypto projects of 2023 , has raised over $750,000 in just 4-weeks. This move now opens up the project to millions of additional blockchain enthusiasts and is set to supercharge their presale.



Paul Kelbie, Co-Founder and Head of Product, commented: “This is why our project will succeed; we read the market and listen to investors. The presale will undoubtedly benefit massively from a cross-chain split and we expect to see a huge wave of new investment on the back of this news.”





You can buy Chancer tokens on the official website .

How will moving to cross-chain affect the Chancer presale?



Opening the doors to the world’s second biggest coin by market cap after BTC, Ethereum is valued at a staggering $240 billion. With over 238 million holders globally, this is a very savvy business decision from the project owners.



The most successful blockchain presales have been driven by ETH and USDT purchases and this will get a lot of investor’s mouths watering, with all eyes focused on the raise.



Introducing ETH tokens will not affect the total token supply of 1.5 billion, which protects the value of any existing purchases. This is because of the tokens allocated to ERC-20, the development team will remove an identical amount of BSC tokens from the circulating supply.





Not only that, but as the project launches on CEXs in the near future, this will give investors even more flexibility when it comes to trading, given that the project will now have two pairs on both ETH and BNB.





The celebrated move shows the business acumen that is the remit of the Kelbie brothers who’ll cover the details in upcoming AMAs and interviews.





Leveling up and leveling the playing field





With its unique approach to online betting, which lets users create their own odds and their own bets, and then broadcast these to a global audience who can get involved in live bets through an innovative use of Google’s WebRTC technology it’s clear why Chancer is attracting 1000s investors from both the crypto and betting spheres. Currently priced at $0.01, and with the project rampaging through its initial stage, many expect this token to sell out fast.



Founders Adam and Paul Kelbie are busy engaging with both their audience and a number of high-profile influencers in the blockchain, gambling, sports and online gaming spaces - backed by a loyal cohort of ‘Chancers’ spreading the message about their unique vision. This could fast become the face of P2P social betting.





About Chancer





Chancer is set to develop the world’s first decentralized social predictive markets platform. This will allow Chancer token holders to create, participate in and profit from their very own predictive markets based on their interests, expertise and social opportunities.





The project intends to disrupt the global gambling and betting market by ‘removing the house’ and taking a slice of the market share as it garners attention by challenging the traditional bookmaking and betting business model.





Anyone looking to invest in CHANCER can find out more on the website .





