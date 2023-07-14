Global Gourmet Salt Market to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2027, Driven by Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gourmet Salt Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gourmet salt market is experiencing steady growth and is projected to reach $5.97 billion by 2027. The market grew from $4.22 billion in 2022 to $4.52 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during this period. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2027.

Major players in the gourmet salt market include Murray River Salt, Infosa, Cargill Inc., Alaska Pure Sea Salt, Pyramid Salt Pty Ltd., Maldon Crystal Salt Co, Amagansett Sea Salt Co, The Sea Salt Co, Morton Salt Inc., Saltworks Inc., Kalahari Pristine Salt Worx, San Francisco Salt Company, Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts, Sea Salt Superstore, and HEPP'S Salt.

Gourmet salt refers to high-quality salts derived from evaporated seawater or mountains, characterized by low sodium content and high mineral presence. It comes in various forms, such as salt flakes, smoked salt, colored salt, coarse sea salt, pretzel salt, and finishing salt. Gourmet salt is used as a seasoning for a wide range of foods, including pretzels, bread, fish, roasted veggies, tomatoes, and fruits. Varieties of gourmet salt include Fleur de sel, Sel gris, Himalayan salts, Indian pink salt, Italian salts, and smoked salts.

Western Europe held the largest market share in the gourmet salt market in 2022, while North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of gourmet salt include Fleur de sel, Sel gris, Himalayan black salt, flake salt, specialty salt, and other types. Fleur de sel is harvested from evaporated seawater and has a higher moisture content (10%) compared to ordinary salt, resulting in unique salt crystals that stick together. It is commonly used as a finishing salt. Gourmet salts find applications in bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry products, seafood products, sauces and savory dishes, and other culinary applications. These salts are sold through various channels, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailing, specialty stores, and others.

The increasing demand for processed food products is driving the growth of the gourmet salt market. Processed food products undergo various alterations during preparation, such as freezing, canning, or baking. Gourmet salt plays a crucial role in preserving and extending the shelf life of processed food products.

The growing demand for processed food products directly contributes to the increased demand for gourmet salt. For instance, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries of India approved investment proposals of 119 processed foods companies in April 2022 under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry. This initiative aims to accelerate the domestic growth of processed food items. Consequently, the demand for processed food products is expected to drive the growth of the gourmet salt market.

Technological advancements are a key trend in the gourmet salt market. Companies operating in the market are focused on innovating and implementing new production techniques to generate high-quality, environmentally friendly gourmet salts. These advancements help meet the demand for high-quality food-grade salts.

For example, Truff, a US-based gourmet sauce company, introduced black truffle salt in November 2022. The salt is a combination of fine and coarse sea salt with black truffle flecks, providing enhanced aroma and flavor. It can be used as a finishing salt or a substitute for ordinary salt during cooking.

The countries covered in the gourmet salt market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The market value represents the revenues earned by enterprises from the sale of gourmet salt products and related services. It includes goods sold to other entities or directly to end customers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.52 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.97 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gourmet Salt Market Characteristics



3. Gourmet Salt Market Trends And Strategies



4. Gourmet Salt Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Gourmet Salt Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Gourmet Salt Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Gourmet Salt Market



5. Gourmet Salt Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Gourmet Salt Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Gourmet Salt Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Gourmet Salt Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gourmet Salt Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fleur de Sel

Sel Gris

Himalayan black Salt

Flake Salt

Specialty Salt

Other Types

6.2. Global Gourmet Salt Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry Products

Seafood Products

Sauces and Savory

Other Applications

6.3. Global Gourmet Salt Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailing

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

7. Gourmet Salt Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Gourmet Salt Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Gourmet Salt Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

