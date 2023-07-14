Global Enterprise Risk Management Market to Reach $6.38 Billion by 2027, Driven by Increasing Data Security Breaches and Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Risk Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise risk management market is experiencing steady growth and is projected to reach $6.38 billion by 2027. The market grew from $4.78 billion in 2022 to $5.1 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during this period. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2027.

Major players in the enterprise risk management market include IBM Corporation, Capgemini, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream, Dell Inc., Ideagen PLC., Intelex Technologies, SAI Global Pty Limited, QUALYS, Inc., Alyne GmbH, MEGA International, and NAVEX Global, Inc.

Enterprise risk management refers to the strategic process of examining risk management from an organizational perspective. It involves the identification, evaluation, and preparation for potential losses, hazards, and other risks that may impede an organization's operations, goals, or result in financial losses.

The main types of enterprise risk management deployment are cloud and on-premises. On-premise enterprise risk management solutions are implemented in-house as part of an organization's IT infrastructure, where the solution and any associated processes are the responsibility of the enterprise. The key components of enterprise risk management include hardware, software, and services. The end-users of enterprise risk management span various industries such as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and government and defense.

A key trend in the enterprise risk management market is the strategic partnership between companies. Market players are forming partnerships to leverage each other's resources and expand into new markets.

For example, in September 2022, IppoPay Technologies Pvt Ltd., an India-based payment infrastructure provider, acquired Tutelar Fintech Private Limited. This acquisition enables IppoPay to enter the payments infrastructure market and strengthens its ability to combat financial transaction fraud. Tutelar Fintech Private Limited is an India-based risk management company that utilizes full-stack AI technology.

North America held the largest market share in the enterprise risk management market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides country-specific analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The increasing occurrence of data security breaches in enterprises is driving the growth of the enterprise risk management market. Data breaches occur when information is accessed from a system without the owner's knowledge or consent. Weak and stolen credentials, application vulnerabilities, malware, malicious insiders, and human errors contribute to the rising number of data security breaches. Enterprise risk management helps organizations identify, evaluate, and prepare for potential losses arising from data breaches.

The enterprise risk management market includes revenues earned by entities providing enterprise risk management components, including event modification and objective setting. The market value represents the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of enterprise risk management solutions, whether to other entities or directly to end customers. It also encompasses related services provided by the creators of the solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.38 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

