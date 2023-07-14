Global Microbrewery Equipment Market Set to Witness Significant Growth Driven by Shift in Consumer Preferences and Growing Demand for Craft Beer

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbrewery Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microbrewery equipment market is poised for significant expansion during the period of 2022-2027, with a projected growth of $14,923.15 million.

This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.85%. A comprehensive report on the microbrewery equipment market has been released, offering valuable insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key players.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growth of the microbrewery equipment market is driven by the following key factors:

Shift in consumers' tastes and preferences towards craft beer

Increasing product innovations within the microbrewery industry

Growing demand for craft beer, particularly among the millennial demographic

The microbrewery equipment market is segmented based on product type, type, and geography.

The segmentation is as follows:

By Product Type:

Fermentation systems

Mashing systems

Cooling systems

Filtering systems

Others

By Type:

Automatic

Manual

Semi-automatic

By Geography:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Moreover, the report identifies the rising popularity of canned craft beer as a major driver for the microbrewery equipment market's growth in the coming years. Additionally, the entry of large brewers into the craft beer market and the increasing consumption of craft beer in on-premises establishments contribute to the substantial demand expected in the market.

The report on the microbrewery equipment market encompasses the following key areas:

Microbrewery equipment market sizing

Microbrewery equipment market forecast

Microbrewery equipment market industry analysis

The report features a comprehensive vendor analysis, including prominent companies operating in the microbrewery equipment market:

ALFA LAVAL

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Criveller Group

Della Toffola Spa

GEA Group AG

Hypro Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

KASPAR SCHULZ GmbH

KRONES AG

LEHUI

Malt Handling LLC

MEURA SA

Norland International

Paul Mueller Co. Inc.

Portland Kettle Works

Pro Refrigeration Inc.

Rite Engineering and Manufacturing Corp.

Shanghai Equipment Co. Ltd.

Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd.

SpectraA Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

BrauKon GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gperzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.