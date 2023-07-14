Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 July 2023 at 14:15 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Greater Fool Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tomi Pienimäki
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35540/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-07-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 495 Unit price: 13.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 13.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 13.95 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 13.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 13.75138 EUR