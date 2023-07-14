English Finnish

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 July 2023 at 14:15 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Greater Fool Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer



Name: Tomi Pienimäki

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 35540/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-07-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 495 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 13.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 13.95 EUR

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 13.9 EUR



Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 13.75138 EUR