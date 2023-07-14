Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market to Witness Substantial Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Footwear and Increasing Online Sales

Dublin, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hiking and trail footwear market is projected to experience a significant growth of USD 5746.69 million during the period of 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 8.18%.

This comprehensive report on the hiking and trail footwear market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growth of the market is primarily fueled by the following factors:

Increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear Rising prominence of hiking and trail running as outdoor recreational activities Growing support for outdoor hiking and trail running through associations

The hiking and trail footwear market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography.

The segmentation is as follows:

By Product:

Hiking footwear

Trail running footwear

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Geography:

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Furthermore, the report identifies the rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear as a key driver for the growth of the hiking and trail footwear market in the coming years. Additionally, the rapid growth in online sales and the increasing popularity of maximalist hiking and trail running shoes are expected to contribute to substantial market demand.

The report on the hiking and trail footwear market provides comprehensive coverage of the following areas:

Hiking and trail footwear market sizing

Hiking and trail footwear market forecast

Hiking and trail footwear market industry analysis

The report includes analysis of prominent companies operating in the hiking and trail footwear market, such as:

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

Apex Global Brands Inc.

ASICS Corp.

BOREAL

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Frasers Group plc

KEEN Inc.

La Sportiva Spa

Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Red Wing Brands of America Inc.

Skechers USA Inc.

Tecnica Group Spa

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

