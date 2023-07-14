Semiconductor Bonding Market to Reach $1.07Bn by 2028 at 8.2% CAGR with Wafer Bonder Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Semiconductor Bonding Market Size Report, Share, Growth, Revenue Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," the market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2022 to $1.07 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022 to 2028.





Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 0.67 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1.07 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 154 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Palomar Technologies; Panasonic Corporation; Toray Industries Inc; Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.; HUTEM; DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd; ASMPT Ltd (formerly ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.); EV Group; Yamaha Motor Corporation (Yamaha Robotics Holdings); and WestBond, Inc.





Semiconductor bonding is used in manufacturing consumer electronic devices, automotive, medical devices, and various other applications, which is significantly increasing its demand, thereby driving the semiconductor bonding market growth in the US. Further, high automotive sales in the US impacted the country's overall semiconductor bonding market analysis in 2021. Major automakers announced multibillion-dollar investments in EVs and AVs. GM announced an investment of US$ 35 billion by 2025. In addition, in September 2022, the US government announced that they would be investing US$ 50 billion in the establishment of the US semiconductor industry; they are also aiming to lower the dependency on China for semiconductors through this investment plan. Moreover, in August 2022, the Arizona government visited Taiwan, focusing on semiconductors for everyday electronic devices. Thus, the growing government investment in the semiconductor industry will fuel the demand for semiconductor bonding.

A rise in the population in Canada will increase the demand for housing units, from single-family homes to high-rise condominiums. As a result, the demand for household electronic goods is fueling the need for semiconductors in the country. In addition, The use of smartphones, tablets, television, personal computers, and other devices is increasing tremendously. The rising demand for consumer electronic devices in Canada is boosting the semiconductor bonding market growth. Also, the country has provided semiconductor chip manufacturers access to 15 free trade agreements with 51 countries with ~1.5 billion consumers and a combined GDP of US$ 49.3 trillion. Furthermore, the country is home to various semiconductor companies such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics, AMD, Qualcomm, and Intel. Thus, the rising demand for smart electronic devices and the initiative by the Canadian government are propelling the growth of the semiconductor bonding market in the country.

The North America region is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest semiconductor bonding market share in 2021, whereas Canada is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Government authorities have taken many initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry, which has increased the number of investments in the industry. North America has a huge demand for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging solutions. An increasing number of companies, majorly in the automotive sector, are adopting advanced technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence. Robert Bosch GmbH; Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; InvenSense; and Honeywell International Inc. are a few of the prominent semiconductor bonding market players. The rising demand for MEMS and sensors in the region has provided many opportunities for market leaders engaged in the manufacturing of die bonders, wafer bonders, and flip-chip bonders.





Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Palomar Technologies; Panasonic Corporation; Toray Industries Inc; Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.; HUTEM; DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd; ASMPT Ltd (formerly ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.); EV Group; Yamaha Motor Corporation (Yamaha Robotics Holdings); and WestBond, Inc. are a few of the prominent players operating in the semiconductor bonding market.

In 2021, ASM Pacific Technology introduced three new production processes utilizing X-Micro Celeprint's Transfer Publishing and ASM AMICRA's good reproducibility die bonding technology to enable significant intensity diverse incorporation of ultra-thin dies up to 300 mm base wafer.

In 2021, Palomar Technologies launched new Palomar 3880-II Die Bonder.





In the Middle East & Africa, the semiconductor bonding market size is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Saudi Arabia exported US$ 3.16 million and imported US$ 54.7 million worth of semiconductor devices, making it the 66th and 63rd largest exporter of semiconductor devices across the world. The usage of semiconductor bonding equipment has increased in the LED lighting industry. Furthermore, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), smart lighting systems save approximately 35% of the energy associated with conventional lighting systems. Lighting consumes most of the commercial, residential, and industrial electricity. It accounts for 15% of the total electricity consumption and 5% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in this region, which can be reduced by the implementation of LEDs. The usage of electricity is expected to increase by more than 50% in the next 20-25 years, which is likely to boost the demand for LED lighting in Saudi Arabia. Thus, developments in the LED sector will boost the overall automotive sector, which is likely to fuel the semiconductor bonding market growth in the Middle East & Africa.





