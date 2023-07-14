Olympusat Brings Cine Clásico Channel to Samsung TV Plus

West Palm Beach, Forida, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympusat, LLC, and Samsung’s free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus have teamed up to launch Olympusat’s FAST channel Cine Clásico. Cine Clásico will feature a curated selection of digitally re-mastered movies from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

“Having previously launched Tu Cine and Flash as Olympusat’s FAST channels on Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices, we are delighted to add Cine Clásico, one of our most popular channels where distributed, to the Samsung TV Plus offering in Spain,” said Amanda Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Olympusat. “Golden Age of Mexican Cinema continues to be one of the most preferred genres for adults amongst Olympusat’s channels carried on multiple mediums alike and we look forward to Samsung TV Plus viewers discovering our classic films.”

The programming includes an array of classic hits such as El Bruto, 1953, directed by Luis Buñuel; La Escondida, 1956, directed by Roberto Gavaldón; Cárcel de Mujeres, 1951, directed by Miguel M. Delgado; and Aventura en Río, 1953, directed by Alberto Gout, all restored to their original glory in HD.

“As part of our strategy to bring the most entertaining content to Samsung TV Plus, we are very pleased to offer the channel Cine Clásico by Olympusat to our users”, said Ana Izquierdo Lowry, Head of Business Development Iberia.

Last year, Samsung TV Plus added Olympusat’s Tu Cine and Flash FAST Networks to its lineup in Spain. Tu Cine focuses on heart-felt dramas, riveting love stories, and romantic comedies from around the world such as Canadian series Criminal Affair, Runway, Dark Soul, and True North. Movies including El Tiempo de Los Monstruos, El último Tren al Rock ‘n’ Roll, Miau, Estándar, La última Cena (Spain), Friends will be Friends (Italy), El Caso Watson (Colombia), Golden Mouth, Behind the Shadow, The Silence of The Rain (Brazil), Suburbanite, The Raking, The Summoning, Carpe Diem (USA), Pulse, The Stronghold, Battle for Sevastopol, and Maid in Law (Ukraine) expand the content offering even further. Flash airs the latest and most popular music videos from Latin music’s biggest stars across its most beloved genres, including salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, rock, reggaeton, urbano, and pop such as Olga Tañón’s video: Perro Arrpenetido, Paulina Rubio’s song: No Es Mi Culpa, Aron Luix ft. CNCO: Tu me Elevas, and Nio Garcia x Jowell & Randy: Yeska (Remix).

