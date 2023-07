Christel Elise Kanli, primary insider and CFO/COO in Hofseth BioCare ASA («HBC») has today purchased 74,000 shares in HBC at an average price of approx. NOK 2.70 per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mrs. Kanli holds 74,000 shares in HBC, equal to approx. 0.02 % of the outstanding shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.