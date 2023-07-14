Egg White Powder Market to Reach $3.15Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR with High-Whip Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Egg White Powder Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application and Geography,” the egg white powder market is expected to grow from $2,110.41 million in 2022 to $3,151.49 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.





The protein content, as well as foaming capacity, of egg white powder from leghorn chickens was found significantly higher (p < 0.05) than that obtained from the other chicken breeds. The emulsion ability and stability of commercial egg white powder were substantially lower (p < 0.05) than those of the powders obtained from the chicken breeds tested; however, it formed a stronger gel and had greater water holding capacity. These results indicate that the physicochemical properties of egg white powder differ significantly among eggs from different types of birds. Such research studies can provide future opportunities for the egg white powder market players to develop new products for various applications, including food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements. Also, as per the US Department of Health and Human Services, about 68% of the population globally has lactose malabsorption. Thus, manufacturers are launching lactose-free and non-GMO egg white powder varieties to cater to the growing customer demand. For instance, Caneggs launched lactose-free egg white powder prepared via pasteurization in Canada in July 2018. Thus, growing research and development activities will help produce innovative egg white powder products.

Egg whites are dehydrated by spray drying to produce egg white powder. The process is similar to that of powdered milk. Earlier, egg white powder was made by drying the egg whites and then grinding them into powder. With spray drying process, the need for grinding is eliminated. Egg whites are an excellent source of protein and is consumed as effective protein supplement. Egg white powder is widely used as stabilizers for foams or to give baked goods an added texture. Thus, industries such as processed food & beverages, personal care, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals are incorporating high-whip egg white powder and high-gel egg powders in their products.





Rising Focus on Research and Development Activities to Provide Lucrative Opportunities to Egg White Powder Market Players:

Various research studies have been conducted to explore the properties of egg white that can be useful in food, pharmaceutical, and other applications. Spray-dried egg white is mainly used as a food ingredient for its foaming and gelling properties. However, these properties are obtained when the egg white is subjected to dry heating, which is necessary to offset the harmful effects of spray drying. Research has been conducted to identify the processing steps that can damage the functional properties of egg white and reduce dry-heating time. In April 2018, a research study—published in the International Journal on Advanced Science Engineering and Information Technology—was conducted to compare the physicochemical properties of egg white powder obtained from eggs of different types of birds, such as local kampung chicken, local serama chicken, leghorn chicken, local fighting chicken, turkey, and guineafowl. Egg whites were manually separated from egg yolks, blast frozen, freeze-dried, and ground into powder. During this process, moisture and protein content, color, emulsification activity and stability, foaming capacity and stability, water holding capacity (WHC), and texture profile parameters of the powders were measured.





Global Egg White Powder Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the egg white powder market is categorized into high-whip and high-gel. The high-whip egg white powder segment held a larger share of the market in 2022. High-whipped egg white powder is a spray dried egg albumen, which can be used as a food ingredient in most food products containing egg white. Egg albumen has significant gelling properties. It is ideal for binding and gelling in a variety of food applications, including bakery, meat, and fish.

Based on application, the egg white powder market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Egg white powder has several advantages that make it suitable for use in food processing. They can be handled & stored with ease and offer good uniformity. Egg white powder has excellent foaming and gelling properties due to the dry heating of egg white powder, which is mainly done to offset the harmful effects of the spray drying process applied to the egg white.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Egg White Powder Market:

Before the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the egg white powder market was primarily driven by the rising demand for bakery & confectionery, ready-to-cook, and dietary products. The manufacturers of egg white powder faced significant challenges due to supply chain constraints caused by lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. The initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic was marked by severe supply chain disruptions, leading to a shortage of raw materials and increased prices. For instance, in 2020, egg prices hiked due to increased sales of eggs, attributed to panic shopping and increased demand for bakery ingredients. Hence, the increased prices affected the sales of eggs, and negatively impacted egg white powder market growth.





Global Egg White Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

AgroEgg Pte Ltd, Egg Domain Pty Ltd, OVODAN International AS, Taiyo Kagaku, Ovostar Union NV, Parmovo Srl,Netto Alimentos, Taj Agro International, Foodchem International, and Venky's (India) Ltd. are among the players operating in the egg white powder market. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. The widespread presence of these companies in the world helps them serve a large range of customers, subsequently allowing them to increase their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios, further surging the egg white powder market growth.









