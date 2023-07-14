Targeting Pods Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.64 Billion by 2030 : Striking with Precision

Westford,USA, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Targeting Pods market , increased miniaturization and weight reduction of targeting pods, integration of advanced sensors and imaging technologies, development of multi-spectral imaging capabilities, growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and targeting, improvements in target identification and tracking algorithms, expansion of network-centric warfare capabilities, demand for real-time data sharing and connectivity, advancements in image processing and data analysis for improved target detection, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for enhanced target recognition, focus on modular and upgradable targeting pod systems are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A targeting pod is a sensor pod that is mounted on an aircraft and used to identify and track targets. Targeting pods typically include a variety of sensors, such as electro-optical (EO) cameras, infrared (IR) sensors, and laser designators. They are used by military aircraft to guide precision-guided weapons to their targets.

Prominent Players in Targeting Pods Market

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo

Saab

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Collins Aerospace

Harris Corporation

Sagem

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

ASELSAN

Kongsberg

Textron Systems

Fixed-Wing Aircraft Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Fixed-Wing Aircraft dominated the global online market due to their longer endurance, higher speed, and larger payload capacity. They are commonly used for various military applications, including close air support, air interdiction, and reconnaissance. The dominance of fixed-wing aircraft in the market is driven by their versatility and ability to carry and operate more advanced and heavier targeting pod systems.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) is the leading segment due to the advanced imaging sensors and tracking capabilities enable effective monitoring of ground targets, providing real-time data and actionable intelligence. With the increasing demand for situational awareness and intelligence-driven operations, the ISR segment is expected to drive sales of targeting pods.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region’s substantial defense budget, investment in research and development, and advanced military capabilities have contributed to its significant presence in the targeting pods market. U.S.-based defense contractors have developed and supplied targeting pod systems to both domestic and international customers.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Targeting Pods market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Targeting Pods.

Key Developments in Targeting Pods Market

In early 2023, Sniper XR was introduced. The Sniper XR is a next-generation targeting pod that offers improved performance in terms of image resolution, range, and target tracking. It is also the first targeting pod to be certified for use on the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

Key Questions Answered in Targeting Pods Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

