Race Near your Favorite National Park - HotelPlanner Becomes Hotel Provider for Vacation Races

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with Vacation Races , an endurance event company that hosts National Park half marathons, ultra marathons, trail running festivals and extended running adventures in the most sought-after destinations around the world. Now in its 11th year, Vacation Races hosts over 30 events for more than 30,000 runners annually.



Vacation Races allows travelers to visit some of the world’s most breathtaking places while engaging in their favorite outdoor activities including running, hiking, or other adventurous excursions. Notable events include their National Park race series across 15 of the best U.S. National Parks such as Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Joshua Tree, Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone, and Mt. Rainier, to name a few. They also offer global adventures which allow travelers to take in gorgeous natural views in 10 different countries including Ecuador, Japan, New Zealand, and Costa Rica.

“This partnership expands our consumer reach nationally and globally with the adventurous running community who love to travel. Our partnership with Vacation Races offers runners a discount hotel booking engine for all events globally, so they have more money to enjoy unforgettable treks across incredible landscapes while engaging in community events and races,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

“We’re honored and thrilled to have made this deal and we hope to provide our Vacation Races athletes the best booking and traveling experience with HotelPlanner’s cutting-edge AI-powered booking system, global hotel connections, and customer service. We encourage all runners to try our custom HotelPlanner booking engine to book any future hotel stays for our events or for travel outside our events,” says Salem Stanley, Founder & CEO, Vacation Races.

Where will your next adventure be?

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a global gig economy-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies.

Learn more at www.HotelPlanner.com

ABOUT VACATION RACES



Vacation Races was founded in 2012 by Salem and Megan Stanley on the idea that combining racing and travel has the potential to deliver a life changing experience. Going to a race is an opportunity to break out of routine, discover new places, meet other runners, and push our personal limits. Athletes have enough to stress about with the race itself, and shouldn't have to be burdened with navigating crowded cities, dealing with congested traffic and smog, or cup-covered race courses. Fortunately, our National Parks provide a breathtaking backdrop for the most scenic races in the world. Athletes can spend a part of their trip running among friends and absorbing nature’s beauty, then spend the remainder of their time hiking, exploring, and enjoying the serenity of the National Parks. Either way, you'll set a personal record for the best vacation ever, and Vacation Races is here to help deliver that experience!

Learn more at www.vacationraces.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer & Head of Investor Relations

HotelPlanner

Email: Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com