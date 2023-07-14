Anonymous Intelligence Company Completes Acquisition of Haller.ai

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI and privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and business alike, is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated July 11, 2023, it has completed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Haller.ai Technologies Inc. ("Haller.ai") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated July 10, 2023.



As previously disclosed on July 11, 2023, effective today, Allan Larmour has resigned, and Tyler Koverko has been appointed to the board of directors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Haller.ai and issued to the shareholders of Haller.ai 20,000,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share and 10,000,000 bonus warrants (the “Consideration Warrants”) exercisable at $0.25 per Consideration Warrant for a five-year period. Both Consideration Shares and Consideration Warrants are subject to voluntary resale restrictions.

As part of the Acquisition, a finder’s fee of 2,000,000 common shares (the “Finder’s Shares”) were issued to an arm’s length party.

The Consideration Shares and Finder’s Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

On Behalf of the Board,

ANONYMOUS INTELLIGENCE COMPANY INC.

Lucas Russell

President & CEO

(604) 669-9788

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Searle

Corporate Communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Phone: (778) 240-7724

psearle@citygatecap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking statements are based on ANON’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made in light of the information available at the time the statements were made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected benefits of the Acquisition for the Company and its shareholders and the future strategy of the Company. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections such as: the functionality and operability of the technology; the potential for income generating monetization opportunities; the ability for customers to gain competitive advantages with data; and expectations to increase value with respect to the technology. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identiﬁed by words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend" and similar terminology, and reﬂect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to: flaws or issues related to the underlying technology; customer preferences and competition; inability to scale or effectively market the technology, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.