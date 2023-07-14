CareCloud Sponsors Pakistan’s 3rd Annual National Digital Health Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its sponsorship of Pakistan's 3rd Annual National Digital Health Conference. The conference, endorsed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government, will take place on July 15, 2023, in Lahore, Pakistan.



The conference will focus on the progress, challenges, and best practices of electronic health record (EHR) implementation in Pakistan, an ongoing effort for more than a decade. Discussions will also cover the mandatory integration of telehealth in government insurance schemes. Experts will explore strategies, benefits, and policies related to EHR adoption and telehealth integration. The aim is to foster collaboration, thought leadership, and improve healthcare delivery and accessibility in Pakistan.

With multiple offices in Pakistan, CareCloud is well-positioned to contribute its expertise in shaping an effective roadmap for EHR implementation in the country. Their local presence and knowledge of the healthcare landscape allow for tailored solutions that meet Pakistan's specific needs and regulations, ensuring a seamless transition to EHR adoption.

As part of its sponsorship, CareCloud will present on two key topics: "Continuous and Centralized Healthcare in Pakistan" by Ali Shaukat, CareCloud's general manager of offshore operations, and "Role of EHR/EMR to Improve Clinical and Financial Outcomes" by Loraine Goetsch, division president and senior vice president of integrations at CareCloud.

CareCloud is also excited to provide a live product demonstration of CareCloud Charts, their advanced cloud-based EHR solution. The demonstration will showcase the extensive features and capabilities of CareCloud Charts, highlighting how the solution can empower healthcare organizations in Pakistan to achieve superior clinical, financial, and operational outcomes.

Shaukat expressed enthusiasm for the sponsorship, stating, "We are delighted to be a proud sponsor of the 3rd Annual Pakistan's National Digital Health Conference. This event allows us to showcase our strong presence in Pakistan and explore new horizons in healthcare technology within the Middle East region. We are excited to share our knowledge of EHRs with healthcare organizations in Pakistan, supporting them in improving patient care, optimizing operations, and achieving higher efficiency. The conference serves as an exceptional platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and transforming the healthcare landscape."

The conference, organized by the Digital Health Association of Pakistan, is expected to draw more than 250 delegates from healthcare organizations across Pakistan. For more information on CareCloud and their technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com