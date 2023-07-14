Zirconium Sand Market Volumes to Reach 1996.94 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Zirconium Sand Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 1617.87 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and industrial events came to a brief halt, which led the zircon market to witness a downfall in terms of both production and demand from end-user industries. Nonetheless, the increasing focus on developing nuclear power resources is estimated to help the market achieve positive growth during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 1617.87 kilotons Market Size (2028) 1996.94 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 4.30% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in foundries and refractories. Expanding focus on developing nuclear power resources.

Who are the Top Companies in the Zirconium Market?



The global zirconium market is highly consolidated.

The significant players holding the majority share of the market are:

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd

Base Resources Limited

Binh Dinh Minerals Company

Doral Mineral Sands Pty Ltd

Eramet

Iluka Resources Limited

INB

Kenmare Resources PLC

Lanka Mineral Sands Limited

MZI Resources Ltd

Rio Tinto

Tronox Holdings PLC

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Global Platinum Market Report - The global platinum market size is expected to grow from 7,785.75 thousand ounces in 2023 to 9,711.75 thousand ounces by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global platinum market size is expected to grow from 7,785.75 thousand ounces in 2023 to 9,711.75 thousand ounces by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Hydroxyapatite Market - The hydroxyapatite market size is expected to grow from USD 2,39 billion in 2023 to USD 3.28 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Zirconium Sand Market Report :

Soaring Demand from Zircon Flour/Sand

In foundry applications, zircon flour is used extensively as a molding base material for sand casting, investment casting, and Cosworth casting (aluminum). It is also utilized as a mold coating in die casting and refractory paints and washes since it reduces the wettability of other foundry sands.

Zircon flour is used for mold and core manufacturing, where its refractoriness, low expansion, reduced wettability by molten steel, and high thermal conductivity present significant advantages over silica sand.

China to Hold a Major Share

China has always dominated the global market share for zirconium. It is gaining popularity as the fastest-growing user of nuclear energy at present. The expanding focus on developing nuclear power resources is expected to strengthen the demand for zirconium.

The augmented pace of infrastructural activities has led to an increase in residential and commercial buildings in China. This is estimated to drive the demand for refractories in the cement and iron steel industries, thereby driving the market studied.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Zirconium Market Based on Occurrence Type, Application, and Geography:

By Occurrence Type Zircon Zirconia Other Occurrence Types

By Application Zircon Flour/Milled Sand Zircon Opacifier Refractories (Zirconia) Zircon Chemicals Zircon Metal

By Geography Production Australia Brazil China India Indonesia South Africa Ukraine Rest of the World Consumption China United States Japan European Union India Russia Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Zirconium Sand Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Phosphonate Market Report - The phosphonate market size is estimated at USD 943.14 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,183.78 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The phosphonate market size is estimated at USD 943.14 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,183.78 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Acetylene Market Report – The acetylene market size is expected to grow from 11,392.55 kilotons in 2023 to 12,914.79 kilotons by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The acetylene market size is expected to grow from 11,392.55 kilotons in 2023 to 12,914.79 kilotons by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028). India Epoxy Resin Market Report - The Indian epoxy resin market size is expected to grow from 159,412.76 tons in 2023 to 233,147.25 tons by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment