Grease Market Volumes to Reach 2.98 billion liters by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Grease Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 2.52 billion liters in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period.



The major grease-using industries, such as automotive, industrial processing (majorly steel mills), aerospace, and food & beverage, were critically impacted by COVID-19. The pandemic led to serious supply chain disruptions, which in turn reduced the trade volumes between many countries. Factors such as the flourishing industrial sector in Asia-Pacific and the cumulative adoption of higher-performance greases in the wind power and electric vehicle industries are expected to drive market growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 2.52 billion liters Market Size (2028) 2.98 billion liters CAGR (2023-2028) 3.38% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (billion liters) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Flourishing industrial sector. Growing electric vehicle production.

The grease market is fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players in the grease market are:

Axel Christiernsson International AB

BECHEM Lubrication Technology LLC

BP PLC

Calumet Speciality Products Partners LP

China Petrochemical & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Chevron Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

ETS

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd

Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG

LUKOIL

PKN Orlen

Penrite Oil

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Petromin

Shell PLC

Totalenergies - Lubricants Ltd

Key Highlights from the Grease Report :

APAC to Dominate the Market

APAC is the chief market in the consumption of grease, followed by North America and Europe. China, India, and Indonesia are projected to be leading countries observing strong demand for grease consumption during the forecast period.

China is the biggest consumer of lubricants and greases currently. The substantial manufacturing activities pertaining to different sectors and the rapid progress in the industrial and automotive sectors have placed the country among the major consumers and grease producers worldwide.

Automotive and Other Transportation to Dominate the Market

The escalating demand from the automotive sector promotes the grease market. The extending OEM and RMO markets in the automotive industry are projected to have a direct impact on the demand for greases during the forecast period.

As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), automotive production in 2021 expanded by 3%, with 80.15 million vehicles compared to 2020. Asia-Pacific, being the largest hub for automotive manufacturing, witnessed an overall growth of about 6% in 2021.





What are the Latest Developments in the Grease Market?

In March 2022, Axel Christiernsson International AB introduced AXELLENCE 752 EPEF, an environment-friendly lubricant that obtained EU Ecolabel approval for accidental and partial loss applications.

In June 2021, the Fuchs Group acquired the lubricants establishment of Gleitmo Technik AB, Sweden. The acquisition resulted in the integration of Gleitmo as the subsidiary of Fuchs, with the new name Fuchs Lubricants Sweden AB.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Grease Market Based on Thickeners, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Thickeners Lithium-based Calcium-based Aluminum-based Polyurea Other Thickeners

By End-user Industry Power Generation Automotive and Other Transportation Heavy Equipment Food and Beverage Metallurgy and Metalworking Chemical Manufacturing Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Philippines Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Chile Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Iran Turkey Qatar Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Grease Market Report (2023-2028) .

