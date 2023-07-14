Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Revenues to Reach USD 46.97 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 36.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.

Company-owned transportation refers to the vehicles which a company either owns or purchases to create the availability of transportation for its employees. A few examples of vehicles that can be used to provide transportation services to employees are buses, cars, and vans.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 36.21 billion Market Size (2028) USD 46.97 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.34% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the instances of transportation insecurity. Initiatives of the governments to improve commute systems.

Which are the Top Companies in the Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market?

The corporate employee transportation service market is highly fragmented, in which only a few players make use of the technological assistance offered for fleet and employee commute management. In addition to making use of the recent assistive technology, many of them are motivated to broaden the scope of their offerings.

The most notable players in the corporate employee transportation service market are,

Busbank (Global Charter Services Ltd.)

Transdev

Prairie Bus Line Limited

Move-In-Sync

First Class Tours

Janani Tours

Shuttl

Eco Rent a Car

Sun Telematics

Key Highlights from the Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Report :

Rise in the Use of the Internet is Bound to Drive the Market

A boost in the usage of the internet in recent years by people around the world has provided a substantial push to markets like vehicle rentals and transportation services.

Transportation services booked from the internet offer certain advantages over traditional bookings, like pre-estimated fees, on-time arrival, comfortable journey, and booking ease.

Growing Demand for Transportation Services in Asia-Pacific

One major reason for Asia-Pacific being the largest and fastest-growing market for transportation services is the constant rise in the number of corporate companies in the region.

Moreover, many players in the market are implementing collaborations, partnerships, and other growth strategies to capture a booming market share in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market?

In September 2021, a corporate shuttle service was launched by Uber India to make commuting easier for corporate employees.

In December 2021, the largest electric bus fleet was launched in the Nordic region in Gothenburg, Partille, and Molndal by Transdev, with 145 buses.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Based on Ownership, Passenger Vehicle Type, Service Type, and Geography:

By Ownership (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Company-owned Transportation Service Outsourced Transportation Service Rentals Pick and Drop Transportation Service

By Passenger Vehicle Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cars Vans Bus

By Service Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Report (2023-2028) .

