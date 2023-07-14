North America Weight Management Products Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.64 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " North America Weight Management Products Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 7.78 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period.

Consumers worldwide are prioritizing healthy weight as part of overall well-being, driving the demand for weight management products. Major health concerns like obesity and diabetes have increased the popularity of weight management supplements across all age groups. Growing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, fitness centers, and disposable income are expected to influence the market positively in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.78 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.64 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.38% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for preventive health practices. Rise in chronic medical conditions.





Who are the Top Companies in the North America Weight Management Products Market?

The North American weight management product market is highly competitive. Several regional and global players are competing in the region by continuously launching new products with different flavors, balanced nutrition, vitamins, and minerals for overall health. New product development, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships are major strategies used by market players to increase their brand presence in the market.

The significant players in the market with the majority market share are,

Abott Laboratories

Nestle S.A

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Woodbolt Distribution LLC

Premier Nutrition Company LLC

Iovate Health Sciences International

Kellogg Company

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

The Simply Good Foods Company

Glanbia PLC

Key Highlights from the North America Weight Management Products Market Report :

Obesity: A Major Health Concern in the Region

High rates of obesity have become a significant burden on the healthcare sector in North America. Increasing healthcare expenditure on obesity is encouraging customers to try weight management products, including weight loss supplements and drinks.

To cater to this demand, manufacturers in the region are coming up with innovative products. Meal replacement products are gaining popularity as a result.

United States to Witness High Market Growth

The United States has the largest population of obese and diabetic individuals in North America. The growing popularity of gym memberships is driving the weight management products market in the country.

US consumers prefer herbal and non-herbal weight management products, such as slimming teas, shakes, powders, and bars.

What are the Latest Developments in the North America Weight Management Products Market?

In October 2022, Muscle Tech introduced two new pre-workout formulations, EUPHORiQand BURN iQ, featuring paroxetine caffeine metabolite.

In July 2022, Herbalife Nutrition company launched a new fat-release product formulated with litramine.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the North America Weight Management Products Market Based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Meal Beverage Supplements



By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



