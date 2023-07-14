Packaging Adhesives Market Revenues to Reach USD 37.47 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Packaging Adhesives Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 27.43 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic restricted dining out, leading to increases in home cooking. Significant drops in the manufacturing values of juices, water, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages were compensated by growth in wheat flour, dairy, health foods, and ready-to-eat foods. The factors steering the growth of the market studied are the mounting demand from the food and beverage industry, strengthening awareness about food safety​, and avoiding risks of contamination.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 27.43 billion Market Size (2028) USD 37.47 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.44% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand from the food and beverage industry. Increasing awareness about food safety.

Who are the Top Companies in the Packaging Adhesives Market?



The packaging adhesives market is fragmented since no major company holds a significant share of the global market.

The noteworthy players in the packaging adhesives market are:

3M

Arkema Group (Bostik)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Ashland

Dow

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Jowat SE

Paramelt RMC BV

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Highlights from the Packaging Adhesives Market Report :

The surge in Demand for Flexible Packaging Application

Flexible packaging is expanding at a remarkable rate, driven by consumer preferences shifting toward new attractive packages, ease of use, sustainability, and responsible environmental ideals.

Laminating adhesives for flexible packaging are offered in various technologies, viscosities, and solids concentrations. There are four elementary categories of laminating adhesives that are generally used, viz., waterborne, solvent-based, reactive 100% solid (solventless) liquid, and hot melt.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Significant Market Share

Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the highest share of the packaging adhesives market due to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, India, etc.

China is the chief country in the consumption of packaging adhesives owing to the growing per capita income, coupled with rising e-commerce titans.

What are the Latest Developments in the Packaging Adhesives Market?

In March 2022, the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) publicized that H.B. Fuller Company joined the 4evergreen alliance, a cross-industry initiative to enhance the circularity of fiber-based packaging.

In January 2021, Avery Dennison acquired Ohio-based ACPO Ltd for USD 87.6 million (subject to post-closing adjustments). With almost 170 employees, ACPO yields pressure-sensitive overlaminate products for the label and flexible packaging markets.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Packaging Adhesives Market Based on Technology, Application, and Geography:

By Technology Water-based Solvent-based Hot-melt

By Application Flexible Packaging Folding Boxes and Cartons Sealing Labels and Tapes Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



