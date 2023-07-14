Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Revenues to Reach USD 19.25 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 14.65 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

Halal refers to the term lawful and permissible by following the Islamic guidelines for manufacturing food and beverage products. Consumption and preparation of halal food have significant religious effects on the Islamic community. Halal products are being promoted by manufacturers by spreading awareness of the benefits of these products.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.65 billion Market Size (2028) USD 19.25 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.61% Study Period 2016-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for halal products from the Islamic community. Increasing demand for safe and hygienic food and beverage products.

Which are the Top Companies in the Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market?

The European halal food and beverage market is immensely competitive, consisting of several players competing to gain the maximum market share. The major players in the market are focused on expanding their presence and launching various flavors in different product segments, partnering with other companies, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to cater to the growing consumer needs.

The most significant players in the European halal food and beverage market are:

Nestle SA

Ferrero International SA

KQF Foods

Tahira Foods

JAB Holding Company

Bilal Group

Mars Incorporated

The Coca Cola Company

The Bitlong Factory

Mission Foods

Key Highlights from the Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Report :

Rising Muslim Population in Europe

The Muslim population is increasing in Europe, thereby propelling the growth of the halal food and beverage products market. The surging population in Europe has been pushing the demand for halal food and beverages in the region.

Manufacturers are catering to this increased demand by producing halal products locally or importing them from other countries. The growing market for halal products is making manufacturers expand their businesses into niche segments like biscuits, bread, and spreads.

France Occupies the Maximum Share of the Market

Since the demand for halal products is constantly increasing, supermarkets in France have enhanced their services of such products and dedicated more shelf space to them.

Halal offerings in France are being upscaled, moving from conventional butchers who sell meat following Islamic laws to French supermarkets, food industries, and restaurants.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market?

In June 2022, The Halal Food Company launched five ready-made meals in supermarket Sainbury’s, United Kingdom. The company offers beef lasagna, shepherd’s pie, macaroni pasta with meatballs, a snack pot of chicken curry and basmati rice, and peri-peri stir fry with grilled chicken.

In February 2022, Berlin-based startup Gethalal Group began its food delivery service for halal food. The company intends to expand its customer base and meet the supermarket needs of Muslim families.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Country:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2016-2027) Halal Food Meat Products Bakery Products Dairy Products Confectionery Other Halal Foods Halal Beverages Halal Supplements

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2016-2027) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2016-2027) Germany United Kingdom France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe



