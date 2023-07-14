Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Revenues to Reach USD 19.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 15.87 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The rising demand from the adhesive segment is expected to drive the market's growth. Developing bio-based feedstock for synthetic rubber will also likely act as an opportunity for the liquid synthetic rubber market during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 15.87 billion Market Size (2028) USD 19.99 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 4.72% Study Period 2018 - 2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from tire manufacturing, industrial rubber manufacturing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and polymer modification. The development of bio-based feedstock for synthetic rubber.

Who are the Top Companies in the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market ?



The liquid synthetic rubber market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a wide range of players worldwide.

In 2023, the below-mentioned significant players collectively dominate the liquid synthetic rubber market with most of the market share:

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Kumho Petrochemical

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Linshi Chem (Puyang) Advanced Material Co. Ltd

Lion Elastomers

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Arlanxeo)

SIBUR Holding PJSC

Synthomer PLC

TER Group

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Melamine Market Report - The global melamine market size is expected to grow from 1,804.81 kilotons in 2023 to 2,211.71 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global melamine market size is expected to grow from 1,804.81 kilotons in 2023 to 2,211.71 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Needle Coke Market Report - The global needle coke market size is expected to grow from 1,907.86 metric kilotons in 2023 to 3,372.82 metric kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Report :

Increase in the Demand from the Tire Segment

Liquid synthetic rubber has extensive applications in the manufacturing of tires. It provides superior durability and performance, along with the adoption of tire labeling regulations.

As per the US Tire Manufacturers Association, tires used in passenger and light trucks have 24% synthetic rubber by volume, while tires used in heavy trucks have 11% synthetic rubber by volume. Furthermore, around 50% of car tires are made of styrene-butadiene rubber, which blends with natural rubber.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the liquid synthetic rubber market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from applications such as tire manufacturing, industrial rubber manufacturing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and polymer modification.

China is the largest producer and consumer of automotive vehicles. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that, compared to the prior year, China's automobile sales increased by about 2.1% in 2022.

India is the fourth-largest consumer of rubber in the world as of 2022. Rubber usage per capita in India is currently 1.2 kg, compared to 3.2 kg globally.

What are the Latest Developments in the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market?

In August 2022, Lion Elastomers announced the USD 22 million expansion of the Geismar plant. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, supporting the supply chains of automobile tire manufacturers and producing a broad range of other rubber goods.

In March 2022, Arlanxeo, the Dutch-based synthetic rubber company, announced to increase in the annual production capacity of its EPDM synthetic rubber plant in Changzhou by 15%.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Based on Product Type, Application, and Geography:

Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Liquid Isoprene Liquid Butadiene Liquid Styrene Butadiene Other Product Types (Liquid EPDM and Liquid NBR)

Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Adhesives Industrial Rubber Tire Polymer Modification Other Applications (Waterproofing Coatings and Footwear)

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Smart Coatings Market Report - The global smart coatings market size is expected to grow from USD 4.58 billion in 2023 to USD 10.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global smart coatings market size is expected to grow from USD 4.58 billion in 2023 to USD 10.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Polypropylene Fibers Market Report - The global polypropylene fibers market size is expected to grow from 3,103.58 kilotons in 2023 to 3,566.57 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global polypropylene fibers market size is expected to grow from 3,103.58 kilotons in 2023 to 3,566.57 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Fiber Reinforced Concrete FRC Market Report - The global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market size is estimated at USD 2.63 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.





Attachment