Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.65 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.39 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Saudi paint and coating market in 2021, as manufacturing and construction activities were halted in the country. However, the market recovered well in 2022 and restored its growth strategy. With the support of government initiatives and growing tourism, residential construction activities are increasing substantially in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to boost the demand for paints and coatings in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.39 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.65 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.38% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing residential construction activities and tourism. Government initiatives.



Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market?

The Saudi paints and coatings market is fragmented.

The significant players with the majority market share in 2023 are,

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Jazeera Paints

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

National Paints Factory Co. Ltd

Protech Powder Coatings Inc.

Sigma Coatings (PPG Industries Inc.)

Sak Coat

The Sherwin Williams Company

United Coatings Industries

Zamil Industrial

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market Report :

Demand for Acrylic Resins Looking Promising

Water-based acrylic resins are gaining popularity because of their sustainability, easy formulation, durability, quick-drying nature, and low odor.

They also offer good chemical resistance, retain color and gloss, easy handling, cost-efficiency, and superior performance. 70% of all waterborne coatings used in Saudi Arabia are estimated to be acrylic binder type.

Increasing Demand from Architecture Industry

Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increase in residential and commercial projects, including mega projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Project.

With supportive government initiatives, the growth in the construction sector is expected to drive the demand for architectural paints and coatings in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market?

In November 2021, Jazeera Paints introduced Jazeera Green Silk Flexy in the Middle East and North African markets.

In March 2021, AkzoNobel invested in coatings application technology from Qlayers that offers a fully automated solution that is safer, more consistent, and faster than the manual coating processes.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market Based on Resin Type, Technology, and End-user Industry.

By Resin Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Acrylic Resin Alkyd Resin Polyurethane Resin Epoxy Resin Polyester Resin Other Resin Types (Polyether Ether Ketone, Polyether Ketone Resin)





(Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water-based Solvent-based Powder-based





(Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Architectural Automotive Protective Coatings Market General Industrial Other End-user Industries (Wood Coatings)





(Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

