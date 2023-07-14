Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Volumes to Reach 119,909.47 tons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 81,721.81 tons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone is a water-soluble polymer with desirable properties like solubility, adhesiveness, film formation, etc. The market is driven by growing demand in the pharmaceutical and construction industries. More opportunities are arising from the personal care and cosmetic industry as well.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 81,721.81 tons Market Size (2028) 119,909.47 tons CAGR (2023-2028) 7.97% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand in the pharmaceutical, construction, and cosmetic industries. Desirable properties of the polymer.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market?

The polyvinylpyrrolidone market is consolidated in nature. The top three players are holding the major share of the market.

The significant players in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in 2023 are,

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ashland

BASF SE

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glide Chem Private Limited

Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

Jarchem Innovative Ingredients LLC

JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co. Ltd

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Shanghai Qifuqing Material Technology Co. Ltd

Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co. Ltd

Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical Co. Ltd

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Medical Elastomers Market Report - The global medical elastomers market size is expected to grow from 3,271.78 kilotons in 2023 to 4,614.62 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global medical elastomers market size is expected to grow from 3,271.78 kilotons in 2023 to 4,614.62 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Nanocellulose Market Report - The global nanocellulose market size is estimated at USD 282.60 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 694.46 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Report :

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

PVP is used in the medical field as a binder, excipient, coating, cosolvent, disinfectant, solubilizer, sustained release agent, capsule shell, etc. Its biocompatibility and ability to create stable association compounds and complexes with various active substances find applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

PVP is a versatile compound with many applications in the medical field. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Promising Outlook from Asia-Pacific

China is the world's largest producer of pharma ingredients. The demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in China is increasing significantly.

The growing pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries in India are also aiding the growth of the market.

Japan is also expecting more growth in its pharmaceutical industry in the coming years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market?

In December 2021, Jarchem Innovative Ingredients LLC was acquired by the United States-based, Vertellus, a major provider of specialty chemicals worldwide.

In June 2021, Harke Pharma expanded its distribution through a partnership with BOAI NKY.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Based on Foam, Application, and Geography.

By Foam (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Powder Liquid

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pharmaceutical Food and Beverage Cosmetics Adhesives Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Report - The global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market size is expected to grow from 1,097.12 kilotons in 2023 to 1,323.30 kilotons by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market size is expected to grow from 1,097.12 kilotons in 2023 to 1,323.30 kilotons by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Stearic Acid Market Report - The global stearic acid market size is expected to grow from 8,988.47 kilotons in 2023 to 11,669.83 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global stearic acid market size is expected to grow from 8,988.47 kilotons in 2023 to 11,669.83 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Bio-plasticizers Market Report - The global bioplasticizers market size is expected to grow from 419.87 kilotons in 2023 to 569.07 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment